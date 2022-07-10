Actors you probably didn’t know committed a crime

Hollywood not only is it in charge of giving us the best movies, but also the most resonant media scandals, which, generally, are carried out by its celebrities.

In this note we will mention several celebrities who were convicted of committing a crime, from murder, abuse or other equally despicable crimes. Some cases are very little known, and others were the front page of all newspapers.

Matthew Broderick

The actor is primarily known for playing Ferris Bueller in Ferris Bueller’s Day Offclassic of the 80s. The film was a resounding success and catapulted him as one of the most recognized stars in Hollywood with just 24 years old. However, his luck changed. 1987 while on vacation with his girlfriend, Jennifer Gray (known worldwide for participating in the movie Dirty Dancing) the tragedy occurred.

Broderick and Gray met while filming Ferris Buellers Day Off.

The two actors, taking advantage of their free time, decided to cross the pond to go on vacation to North Ireland. And there they decided to rent a car to get around and get to know the country, but on one of the roads Broderick got mixed up and drove on the right side, instead of the left, as is customary in that country. Consequently he collided with another who was coming from the front. Gray and Broderick did not lose their lives, but they did suffer serious injuries; On the other hand, the two female passengers in the other car did die on impact.

After being hospitalized for several days for his injuries, the justice found him guilty of reckless driving and almost faced 10 years in prison. Even so he was not arrested and only paid a fine of 175 dollars. After the fateful accident, the couple separated; A few years later he married Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker, but he never managed to regain the fame he had before the tragedy.

Tim Allen

His career was consecrated with the sitcom Home improvement in which he plays the typical American family man. Although today he is remembered for giving his voice to the buzz lightyear astronaut of toy storybefore he had a past surrounded by excesses and drugs.

Tim Allen in the first movie The Santa Clause.

In 1978, at the age of 25, he was arrested for possessing 650 grams of cocaine in an airport. His intention was to exchange the drugs for almost 40 thousand dollars, but it turned out that his client was an undercover police officer, who had been following his movements for several months.

for this crime he was immediately arrested and faced a sentence of three to seven years. Thanks to his cooperation and his ratting on several of his fellow traffickers, Allen only spent two years and four months in prison.

During his years in prison he dedicated himself to expanding his comedic skills. When he was released he began to perform stand-up shows, so he managed to put aside his addictions and his criminal past, to become one of the most recognized comedians today.

Mark Wahlberg

since childhood his childhood was surrounded by excesses, at the young age of 13, he had already tried cocaine. Not only drugs were part of his life, but also gangs, violence and racism.

Marky Mark and The funky Bunch was a hip hop band in the 90’s.

Their criminal career It started at the age of 15 when he beat a man of Vietnamese origin with a stick. He ran away when he heard the police sirens and decided to take refuge in a store, here he hit the manager, also Vietnamese, leaving him blind in one eye.

For these attacks it was convicted and spent 45 days in jail. During his brief passage he decided that this was not what he wanted for his future. With the help of his brother he released a song, became a rapper and changed his name to Marky Mark. In the 90’s he managed to become the bad boy of the public scene and became the Calvin Klein brand face.

His criminal past has been forgotten and now Wahlberg is one of the most famous and best paid actors in the industry.

Allison Mack

Smallville marked the career of several actors, including Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk Y Allison Mack. At 18, she landed the role of Chloe Sullivan, Clark Kent’s best friend, and played this role for all ten seasons of the famous series.

Tom Welling and Mack in the series Smallville.

After the series ended, he did not have great roles, nor did he manage to stand out in any other project. In 2019 her name resonated in the media for her participation in the sect NXIVM. In addition, it was confirmed that the actress belonged to the inner circle of the founder and leader, Keith Raniere. The organization was convicted of sex trafficking, extortion, among other charges.

Mack was accused of attracting women to the sect, who were then sexually abused by Raniere. for this she went sentenced to three years in prison in the year 2021, she was remorseful for her actions and apologized to the victims. For her part, Raniere must serve a 120-year sentence.

