“About to explode”: this is how the English press sees Carlos Sainz’s dispute with Charles Leclerc

After the dangerous battle between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in the second sprint race of the season in Austria, rumors of a crisis between the two drivers continue to grow. Binotto’s statements and Ferrari’s strategy of letting their riders fight, turned out like wanting to put out the fire with gasoline. The head of the team admitted that there is no such crisis, but from the English press they raise an imminent enmity between the Spanish and the Monegasque.

Due to the time they lost in the duel wheel to wheel, Max Verstappen knew how to take advantage of the possibility and moved away from Carlos Sainz and Leclerc, scoring a comfortable sprint victory and valuable additional points. According to Chili, he didn’t have much to lose, so he suggests he’s been testing his partner ahead of tomorrow’s race. In that sense, the English press destroyed both runners and attacked Binotto’s management.

The fight between Leclerc and Sainz could end badly.

“With the right management and teamwork, that could have been beating Red Bull and Verstappen or at least making life difficult for them. Decisions that do not favor Ferrari and that harm all those at Maranello who with sweat, blood and tears build those two cars for two spoiled brats to put their own egos and ambitions ahead of everyone behind the best team in our sport. ”posted from the GrandPrix 24/7 portal about Carlos Sainz and Leclerc.

About to explode

Along the same lines, the specialized motorsports portal continued with its theory of destruction at Ferrari and cataloged the duel between the Spanish and the Monegasque runner as a “civil war about to break out”. Finally, they hold Binotto directly responsible for not putting order in the Prancing Horse.

“Mattia needs to put out the fire tonight because it doesn’t take a Nostradamus to realize that all hell could break out between the two at Sunday’s Austrian and/or French and/or Hungarian Grand Prix. Whenever. But it will happen sooner or later unless Binotto gets his drivers in order. Or, the Tifosi should prepare for the civil war about to break out and say goodbye to the F1 titles of 2022, 2023, 2024 and so on, until one of the Charlies leaves.