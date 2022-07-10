A method actor | Avila Daily News

Jared Leto is, without a doubt, one of the most chameleonic and versatile actors in Hollywood. A method actor who gets involved with each of the characters he plays. The extreme physical changes to which he undergoes, losing weight or gaining weight as the character requires, are very notorious. In Morbius he plays a scientist affected by a rare degenerative disease with an obsession to find a cure that will lead him to experiment on himself with a treatment based on the vampire genome with dire consequences.

Born in Louisiana in 1971, he made his debut before the cameras in 1995 with Where Love Lies and in front of the microphones three years later with the rock band 30 seconds to Mars influenced by Pink Floyd and Tool.

Already with Prefontaine (1997) his transformist facet stood out by characterizing himself in such a real way as the runner that gives its name to the film that his sister, upon seeing it, was moved by. After the recognition came titles like the thriller Kidnapping (1997), Basil (1998), Urban Legend (1998), The Thin Red Line (1998) -Terrence Malick’s masterpiece-, Fight club (1999), a genius of David Fincher with whom he also worked on the thriller Panic Room (2002), which starred Jodie Foster.

In the 21st century, Leto already had quite a remarkable background and recognition, but he would further consolidate himself with the role of Paul Allen in the cult film American Psycho. Later, he played a heroin addict in Requiem for a Dream, a raw film by the no less controversial Darren Aronofsky. For this film he took to the extreme the characterization of him losing weight to almost unhealthy levels.

Other titles in his filmography are AAlexander the Great (2004), by Oliver Stone, where he plays Hephaestion; The Lord of the war (2005) with Nicholas Cage; Lonely Hearts (2006), thriller with Salma Hayek, or Chapter 27 (2007), where he plays David Chapman, Lennon’s killer.

The films that do best are those of the independent genre. A clear example of this is The Possible Lives of Mr Nobody (2009), Belgian science fiction film where he played a man who lived different existences depending on choices at key moments. But where his recognition was total is in Dallas Buyers Club (2013), winning the Oscar for his role as Rayon, a transsexual with AIDS.

That success would give him new projects within the most commercial cinema, such as Suicide Squad (2016), in which he was the Joker. The criticism was unfair to the film and his performance was severely cut in post-production. Even so, he made a brief appearance in the Snyder’s Cut of Justice League of 2021. Another secondary role in the nature of commercial cinema was that of the science-fiction film blade runner 2049 (2017), which did not satisfy the experts either.

with the Gucci

In 2021, he first gave us Little Details, a thriller with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek. But his great contribution came from the hand of Ridley Scott playing Paolo Gucci in The House of Gucci. And finally we get to Morbius. This film delves into the universe of villains of Spiderman that Sony is creating and presents us with the origin of this living vampire. The box office has been rather modest and the critics have hit it viciously, but we must not forget that it is a popcorn product without more. It entertains plenty.