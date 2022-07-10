A Marvel star will publish a book on diets to prevent climate change

Environmentalism became common currency in Hollywood and now, one of the protagonists of the highest grossing saga in history is ready to contribute his share. The release date is not yet known.

It is becoming more and more common to see how the stars of Hollywood They decide to get involved in environmental issues, referring to the care of animals, climate change and many other issues. One of the last to do so was one of the main artists of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)who announced that he will publish a new book to report on practices that can be changed in the face of climate change.

According to DeadlineRobert Downey Jr. signed an agreement with Blackstone Publishing to write a book dedicated to food and its environmental impact. To write it, you will work together with Thomas Kostigen, a well-known author with best-selling environmental books. So far, the exact date on which the work goes on sale has not been announced.

The star post MCU will be titled Cool Food: Erasing Your Carbon Footprint One Bite at a Time (Cool food, erasing your carbon footprint one bite at a time). It will be the first time Downey Jr. publish a book. In the production will also be involved Team Downeythe company he founded with his wife, susan downey. It was reported that the idea is that the book presents a guide to change food choices and thus favor the environment.

The actor said in a statement that the food future does not require “Let’s shake hands” neither “let’s do fad diets”. In this sense, he stressed that the crucial thing is “a change of perspective to discover all the solutions that are at a glance”. Josh StantonCEO of Blackstoneassured that he was “proud” to associate with Robert Downey Jr. and Thomas Kostigen for “Publishing this vital book that demonstrates that as individuals we can make a huge impact with the foods we choose to eat”.

