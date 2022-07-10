a character returns for the final season

Waiting for Netflix to launch the sixth season of the tricky lawyer in our country – let’s remember that the premiere date of the end of ‘Better Call Saul’ in the United States was on April 18, one day before Movistar + did it in Spain-, a new teaser of the second part of the sixth season of ‘Better Call Saul’ he has confirmed the change of a key character: Jeff the taxi driver.

Originally played by Don HarveyJeff is the eccentric taxi driver who has so far only been seen in the present black-and-white segments of the series.

Jeff recognize Jimmy/Gene (Bob Odenkirk) like the old Saul Goodmanand confronts him after Gene has taken a ride in Jeff’s cab.

AMC

harvey he played the role in two episodes. However, the actor also appears in the HBO Max drama ‘The City Is Ours’ (a series in which the creator of ‘The Wire’ returns to Baltimore), and a fan site of ‘Better Call Saul’ stated that Harvey he couldn’t reprise his role as Jeff for the final season “due to a series of contractual obligations”.

The actor Pat Healy will take on the role. Healy is known for his roles in ‘Them’, one of the best series on Amazon Prime Video, the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off ‘Station 19’, and the Netflix movies ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’ and ‘Mom Loves You’. and will also appear in Martin Scorsese’s long-awaited film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Getty Images

The first half of the final season of ‘Better Call Saul’ concluded with a huge cliffhanger. Fans don’t have to wait much longer to see what happens next, as the second half kicks off on July 11 in the US.

The Serie it will last six more episodes before the spin-off of ‘Breaking Bad’ come to an official end. Before coming to an end, the series will feature the appearances of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul like Walt and Jesse respectively, which will help rethink (once again) the question of yore once the series ends: Is ‘Better Call Saul’ better than ‘Breaking Bad’?

The series has always been critically acclaimed, accumulating a whopping 39 Emmy nominations in its first five seasons, including a nomination for best drama series in each of them, and demonstrating the talent of Bob Odenkirk, its main protagonist. and future president of the English department in the dramatic series ‘Staright Man’, and is that Bob Odenkirk has a new series after ‘Better Call Saul’.

