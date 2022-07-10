This weekend the new film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was released, Thor: Love and Thunder starring Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth, who plays the mighty god of Asgard. That is why we share five things that you probably did not know about the actor.

5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Chris Hemsworth

His childhood nicknames were ‘Kip’ and ‘Hemsy’.

Hemsworth revealed in an interview with GQ that his childhood nicknames were ‘Kip’ and ‘Hemsy’. He also said that his co-star of “Avengers”, Chris Evans calls him “Hemmy”.

He chose to be an actor to financially support his family

“I loved movies and television, but it was as if we had no money. At first he wanted to pay off her house. That was my kind of thing.” the actor told Variety. Hemsworth went on to say that his motivation led him to “push himself too hard” when it came to auditions.

“If I hadn’t taken care of my family, I could have been more relaxed”he added.

He almost played an X-Men

The actor told Variety who “came too close” to stay with Channing Tatum’s lead role in ‘G.I. Joe’as well as Taylor Kitsch’s role as Gambit in ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’.

“I was running out of money, but if I had played any of those characters, I wouldn’t have been able to play Thor.”said.

He has some Thor’s hammers scattered around his house.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” from ABC, The actor revealed that he has “about five hammers” all over his house, including one in the bathroom. “Often people stay there a little longer, and I think it’s because of the hammer”counted.

His first job was cleaning breast pumps.

In ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’Hemsworth revealed during a game called “True Confessions” that he was 14 when he got his first job cleaning breast pumps. His job was to clean the milk from the pumps with a toothbrush, a spray bottle and a washcloth.