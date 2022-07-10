16 years after “The devil wears fashion” Anne Hathaway reveals what her favorite look was – Eme – 07/10/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

16 years ago the iconic film “The Devil Wears Prada“, starring Anne Hathaway Y meryl streepwith the participation of celebrities such as Emily Blunt Y Stanley Tucci. A cast that embodied key roles that were also unforgettable for fashionistas at heart.

Hathaway played Andy Sachs, a disheveled woman who landed a job as an assistant to Runway fashion magazine’s feared editor Miranda Priestly (Streep) and radically transformed her image by donning impeccable outfits while dealing with the demands of her boss.

The film continues to give what to talk about. Recently, Hathawaywho has positioned herself as a style icon after her participation in the film, confessed what was the look you liked the most of his character Andy.

the preferred look

Anne posted a carousel of photos that began with the image of the look she chose as her favorite saying, “My favorite outfit as I revealed Michael Kors in Interview Magazine!”

The American actress was recently interviewed in the publication where different celebrities asked her a question (Anne Hathaway Answers 20 Questions From Her Friends and Fans). Designer Michael Kors was one of them, raising her question about which Andy Sachs look was more like her than her character.

After acknowledging that his style is influenced by having worked with Patricia Fieldthe film’s costume designer, Hathaway confessed that her favorite look It’s the one she wore to the party of James Holt (Daniel Sunjata), a fictional designer. “…I loved the one I wore to the James Holt party, that velvet coat chanell that reached to the knees, then the miniskirt and stockings, and the baggy boots…”.

The total black look could be worn perfectly today and be “fashionable”, accompanied by long golden necklaces also from the French firm. In the Instagram post, the actress did not miss an opportunity to praise the talent of Field, who earned an Oscar nomination for her work on the film and who is also known for being in charge of the costumes for hits like “Sex and the City.” and, more recently, “Emily in Paris”.

In the carousel, Hathaway included the outfit for which her character is perhaps best remembered, also with pieces from the French maison, where the leather boots above the knees stand out, which have become emblematic pieces in the fashion universe.