Younger Dutch Maxima with a zigzag hairline

From both sides. A little here and a little there. Maxima of Holland change style. Again. And she does it by focusing everything on one detail of her hair styling, her hairline. Unlike her court colleagues, who have decidedly chosen which side of her to turn her hair, the Dutch queen sports a zigzag hairline. One lock on the right and one on the left, in a game that gives movement throughout the hair. Giving a new allure to the whole figure. The occasion on which Maxima showed the new detail of her hair look was the launch of an eye health campaign in Rotterdam. And here the new beauty choice could not fail to be noticed.

Maxima of Holland with the zigzag line

Here she is the Dutch royal with a zig zag hair line. A line made in large locks, moved both to the right and to the left. Leaving a glimpse of the darker root of the hair, in stark contrast to the light blond of the length. The side locks, then, are married behind the ears, a choice that highlights the zig zag line even more.

But, in reality, this choice has a very specific reason: the zig line, in fact, is a great trick to hide the regrowth of white hair. Maxima from Holland is 51 years old and knows that any beauty strategy to rejuvenate with cunning is welcome. That is why she has chosen precisely this fold. In fact, her white hair often focuses on a specific area of ​​her head. And there is nothing smarter than zigzag movement to camouflage them.

Not only. The zig line, compared to the central and lateral one, is less clear and decisive. It gives more movement to the hair, giving a touch of naturalness that immediately makes you younger. It is no coincidence that it is a beauty touch loved by those who want to look natural. To do this, it is enough not to decisively separate the locks that are made to fall to the right from those that fall to the left, but to leave that almost disordered movement that the hair takes on when it does not have a precise fold.

Zig zag line, how to make it

In vogue in the 2000s, the zigzag line never went out of style. And every now and then it comes back to peep on the heads of young and old. The reason? It is a fold that gives originality to the hair and stands out immediately. To get it, it only takes a few steps. They are needed a paddle brush, a tail comb, gel or lacquer to fix the result and possibly the clips for temporary fixing.

You start by brushing your hair well to get a smooth base. Then, with the tail of the comb, go into the hair, dividing the locks on the left from those on the right as you go.

Once you get to the cusp of the row, proceed in the same way for the next section, changing direction. In the meantime, the locks are fixed with the clips to keep them from slipping off. At the end, the result is fixed with gel or lacquer and the clothespins are removed.

Also loved by the stars

Not just the crowned head of Maxima of Holland. The zigzag line has also conquered stars and models. Who love that lively and natural effect of the alternating direction locks. Showing it off in a different way. With a crop, as it does for example Bella Hadid, which reveals the scalp, highlighting the right-left movement even more. Also Charli D’amelio sports it the same way.

Ariana Grandeinstead, it plays on the width of the locks brought back here and there. Creating a completely different optical effect.

Find out about the hairstyles and hair accessories of Maxima of Holland in the gallery.

