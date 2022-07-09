Young man sold basket tacos to pay for a medical degree | Video

Digital Millennium

In social networks there are a lot of success stories of young people who manage to meet their goals after many years of effort. This time a boy showed there are no limits to achieve his dreams, As a young man he started selling basket tacos and is now a medical graduate.

His story began to be shared on social networks as a success story and thousands of users recognize the effort he made for many years. His name is Miguel Padilla and on TikTok he shared an emotional video of how he started selling basket tacos on the street.

“Dreams sometimes do come true, dream beautifully,” the young man wrote in his video that almost reached a million views on TikTok.

It must be remembered that the medical degree is one of the most expensive and requires the most commitment, which is why many students must find a way to earn more income while studying.

His success has grown greatly as he currently has four million followers on his TikTok account where he usually shares advice and answers user questions.

Miguel Padilla does not turn his back on his beginnings in which he struggled to obtain economic resources for what Sometimes he gives medical consultations to people who cannot pay for them, showing that he has a big heart.

