WWE NXT Live Results July 8, 2022



WWE NXT held this Saturday night a new non-televised live event called NXT Live in Citrus Springs, Florida. On this occasion, the show featured the main superstars of the development territory. In the last fight of the night, Bron Breakker retained the NXT Championship against JD McDonagh.

In this note we will provide the quick results and the most interesting images.



Results NXT Live July 21, 2022

Joe Gacy defeated Roderick Strong

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade retained the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships against Toxic Attracion (w/ Mandy Rose)

Josh Briggs and Brooks defeated Pretty Deadly.

Carmelo Hayes retained the NXT North American Championship against Ikemen Jiro and Wes Lee

Tiffany Stratton defeated Amari Miller

Apollo Crews defeated Xyon Quinn

Only Sikoa defeated Von Wagner



Bron Breakker retained the NXT World Championship against JD McDonagh in the main event

Ava Raine (Simone Johnson) was present during the event

WWE’s first fourth-generation Superstar was present at Citrus Springs during the aforementioned NXT live event. Ava Raine, daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, was seen witnessing the event. It should be noted that he joined the ranks of the WWE Performance Center in February 2020 and is training to make his professional wrestling debut.

