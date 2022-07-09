WWE fans are outraged on social media over the COVID-19 reference on SmackDown

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc globally. The professional wrestling business was not spared to suffer the consequences of the spread of the virus. Multiple events from different companies had to be cancelled, and these they lost one of the key factors in the business: public attendance.



The WWE Universe was infuriated by a reference to the COVID-19 pandemic during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. On the show, Sheamus pulled out of a match with Drew McIntyre, feigning illness and saying he has “old COVID”.

Sheamus and McIntyre were scheduled to meet for determine the challenger for the WWE Unified World Championship at Clash at the Castle. Given the severity of COVID-19, many fans found it incredibly off-putting to reference the disease.



COVID-19 has caused 6.35 million deaths worldwide, and it is expected that many more have not registered. It is estimated that in the United States alone there have been 1.02 million deaths due to COVID-19.

“How low have #SmackDown and @WWE @WWEonFOX sunk. It’s disgusting that they make fun of COVID in this way.”

“Whoever thought to put COVID in this segment, they must be fired. Millions of people lost their lives and we are still dealing with it today. Very disturbing and in bad taste! #SmackDown”

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.