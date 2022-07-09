WWE: Alexa Bliss reveals that she would like to work with Bray Wyatt again

In an interview for the media Metro.co.uk, Alexa Bliss revealed that he expressed Bray Wyatt before his departure from WWEin July 2021. Throughout 2020 Wyatt and Bliss were partners in a strange alliance in the company, culminating in WrestleMania 37.

After being injured for several months, unable to return to television, much less the ring, Alexa returned to the cameras in 2020in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this time with a totally different character and got together with Bray Wyattwho was carrying the persona of The Fiend.

However, this alliance between the two came to an end in WrestleMania 37when Bliss interrupted Wyatt and cost him his match against Randy Orton. A few months later, with no TV time on the two company shows, Wyatt was released from his contract in a wave of layoffs from July 2021.

“Before he left WWE, he came up to me and just said, ‘Keep it alive, keep it going,’ so i took it to heart and tried to do my best so that the character stays on schedule and has a focus. If I ever came back here I am one hundred percent sure that I would like to work with him.“Bliss expressed about her former partner.

Some time ago, Bliss had assured that she missed teaming up with Wyatt: “Working with The Fiend, with Windham, was the most fun I’ve had in my WWE career. It’s very sad that we don’t work together anymore, because it was so much fun.”

