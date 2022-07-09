Without a beard and looking like a soldier: Chris Pratt’s looks in “The Terminal List”, the new Prime Video series

A true phenomenon has become the new series of Chris Pratt“The Terminal List“. Production is available to everyone thanks to the platform Prime Video.

The actor left behind the suits of star lord (“The Guardians of the Galaxy” from Marvel) and the adventurer Owen Grady (Jurassic World) to interpret james reecea former United States Navy officer.

Chris Pratt’s looks in “The Terminal List”, the new Prime Video series

Following the line of “The Terminal List”, Chris Pratt wears an elegant military suit, which is generally used for celebration events or the delivery of awards for services provided.

The beard is one of the characteristics that most represents the American artist, look that has had to abandon during some chapters of the new Prime Video series.

James Reece is a retired United States Navy officer, so it also looks more relaxed, ideal for chatting with friends on a yacht in the middle of the sea.

Enjoy here the trailer of “The Terminal List”, the new series by Chris Pratt on Prime Video

