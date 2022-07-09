Will Smith covers himself with glory and leaves the Chicago Cubs on the field

Enjoy all sporting events for only $5.99 per month





Will Smithreceiver of Los Angeles Dodgerswas visited as a hero in extra innings and left the players lying on the field Chicago Cubs. During the second meeting of the series between the Los Angeles organization and the puppiesthe right-handed slugger hit a golden hit to cover himself with glory and leave the scoreboard 4-3 in favor of his team.

Will Smith hits golden hit with the Dodgers

In the bottom of the tenth inning, the Los Angeles Dodgers They were tied on a 3-3 scoreboard against Chicago Cubs. Faced with this situation, the “dodgers” sought to leave the puppies and for this, Will Smith had a unique opportunity, since he had men at first and second base.

With a count of 2-2 and before the launches of Rowan WickWill Smith hit a hard line drive to left field. Trea Turner, who was on second pad, showed his speed and with the unstoppable Dodgers mask he managed to reach the pentagon to score the winning run.

With this unstoppable, Will Smith managed to leave on the field Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers They took the victory by slate of 4-3. With this important result, the Los Angeles organization remains the leader of the Western Division of the National League with a mark of 54-29.

Written by: Erick Aguirre

Twitter and Instagram: @erick_aguirreh

