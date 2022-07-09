Any movie lover knows Dwayne Johnson, one of those actors who is omnipresent in every movie released today. However, he is an action star, which is why we see him in feature films and franchises like Jumanji, Fast and Furious, Red Alert either Black Adam. However, did you know that there are people who call him The Rock (either The rock, in Spanish)? What’s more, do you know what the origin of this nickname is?

Why is Dwayne Johnson called The Rock?

The origin of the nickname Dwayne Johnson He has an obvious reason as soon as you know the actor’s pre-film career as a wrestling expert. And it is that The Rock was the name by which everyone knew him in the United States in this sporting discipline with which he swept away.

Indeed, Did you know that Dwayne Johnson is not the first fighter in his family? His grandfather, Peter Mayviaalready was between the 60s and 70s, while his father, Rocky JohnsonHe dedicated himself professionally to boxing. And it is precisely the name of his progenitor that he converted to Dwayne in rock (Rocky > rock).

Dwayne Johnson is a star, but many still know him as The Rock

One time rock began to participate in films, being the first of importance The Mummy Returns, the actor decided to put wrestling aside in 2004 and focus exclusively on his budding career in Hollywood. That was how he nicknamed her, rockwas falling into disuse, and everyone began to know him as Dwayne Johnson. Of course, even today, millions of people call him by his nickname thanks to the enormous popularity he enjoyed in that violent sport to which we have all been addicted at some point.