Who is Nancy González, the designer arrested for fur trafficking?

know who is Nancy Gonzalezthe woman who was arrested after being pointed out by manufacture products with skins of animals.

Originally from Colombia, Nancy González was arrested this Friday after being ordered by the Florida Court to create and send to the United States products made with skins of animals in danger of extinction.

Over time, González became one of the most famous bag designers in the world after founding her company in 1998 called “CI Diseño y Moda International SAS” in Cali.

According to his website, his company has set itself apart from others by innovatively creating its products with “precious leathers” and a different color range.

The designer entered the world of fashion after having presented eight of her products in a prestigious store located in New York City called: “Bergdorf Goodman”.

Famous celebrities have bought their copies to appear in various projects that have been launched on television including: Kristin Davis, Britney Spears and Meryl Streep.

Also their bags have been shown in some well-known magazines such as: Harper’s Baazar and Elle.

These pieces were made by hand by Colombian artisans, according to their website.

Nancy’s collections have been distributed with great speed within prestigious and famous stores such as: Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrod’s, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

Currently Nancy González is accused of making bags, wallets and other products with exotic animal skins such as: alligators, snakes and more.

Finally, along with her, two other men were arrested by the authorities accused of “commercial maneuvers” to export said specimens from Colombia.

