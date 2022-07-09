Where to watch these glorious Tom Hanks movies

One of the most talented actors in Hollywood, who is even proud to be the official voice of Woody in toy story. We tell you where to see 5 of his best works.

Talk about iconic actors from Hollywood forces us to put on the table of debate Tom Hanks. The star born in California 66 years ago has an enviable resume, where you can find even animated productions, being her the unmistakable voice of Woody in toy story. Choosing the best films of this actor is somewhat complicated, due to the number of credits he has in his career. But there are productions that are undoubtedly iconic and we will tell you where you can see them.

+The 5 unmissable movies of Tom Hanks

5 – Rescuing Private Ryan

From the hand of steven spielberg, Tom Hanks headlined this war film that has perhaps the best portrayal of the Normandy landings during World War II ever recreated on film. In this story, the axis is placed on a group of soldiers commanded by Captain John Miller that they must find the young man Ryan whom the army will send home, after his brothers died in combat. You can see it in HBO Max, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

4 – Castaway

There is no person in the world who does not know what it means to have a volleyball and call it Wilson. This production focused on chuck noland, does not show a man who after a plane crash is stranded on an island, where he will do everything possible to survive and try to return home. You can see it in hbo max.

3Forrest Gump

How many of us have learned about history thanks to this movie? Inspired by the novel Winston Groomit was worth a Oscar a Tom Hanks It focuses on the life of a young man with a developmental delay who has a very marked discipline and who, accompanied by his luck and his good heart, will lead him to be a world figure. You can find it in HBO Max, Netflix and Prime Video.

2 – Philadelphia

One of the hardest stories of the career of Tom Hanks. This time, it focuses on Andrew Beckett, a Philadelphia lawyer with a great future ahead of him but one day he is fired when his bosses discover that he has AIDS. For this reason, he decides to sue his company and will not find an ally until he crosses paths with his. Joe Miller (Denzel Washington). You can see it in Movistar Play.

1 – I would like to be big

In 1988, he starred alongside elizabeth perkins this beautiful story in which Josh Baskin is a thirteen-year-old boy who is tired of having no luck with girls and being told what to do by his parents. At a fair he will find a mysterious machine that claims to grant wishes: Zoltar. Thus, he will ask to be great, but of course this will have its consequences. You can rent it at google play.