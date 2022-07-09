Where to see ‘Ready Player One’ tonight, Spielberg’s tribute to video games

Television remains one of the preferred ways to discover movies. In the great offer of content that there is today, many titles are lost, especially those that were released a few years ago and have not yet passed enough time to be classics of cinema.

One of these works could be Ready Player One (2018) and if you want to see it, they broadcast it on Clan TV this Saturday at 10:02 p.m. It is an action-adventure film directed by Steven Spielberg and based on a book by Enest Cline with the same name. The critic even said that it improved the original work.

Tye Sheridan in a still from ‘Ready Player One’ Third parties

Plot

The fight for freedom on the Internet

The year is 2044. Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) is a teenager who likes to escape from the increasingly bleak real world through a popular global virtual utopia called Oasis, until its eccentric billionaire creator dies. Before he dies, he offers his fortune as the prize for an elaborate treasure hunt through the most inhospitable corners of his creation. It will be the starting point for Wade to take on gamers, powerful corporate foes, and other ruthless competitors willing to do whatever it takes, both within Oasis and in the real world, to claim the prize.

Not a few people think that Spielberg improved the book on which the film is based. But it was criticized for not delving so deeply into the development of the characters, something that was not forgiven by most, since with only one movie, reaching the level of depth could be at the expense of other more important aspects.

A still from the movie ‘Ready Player One’ AP

Even so, it was welcomed by a large part of the public with great affection, since it is a tribute to video games and Internet culture. Both the book and the movie are considered by many people to be a faithful symbol of a generation, because it has many references to the pop culture of the late 90s and early 2000s.

Curiosities

A film full of references



The world of this movie is built on a lot of pieces from other worlds, especially from video games that already belong to pop culture. Starting with the character’s name, Wade Owen Watts, whose acronym is WOW. Acronym by which the video game is also known world of warcraft. Which is an online role-playing game very similar, in essence, to the game in the movie.

Steven Spielberg on the set of “Ready Player One” EFE

Games like Minecraft, Asteroids, Space Invaders, Mario Kart, Sonic, Tomb Raider, Tom Rider either Pac Man, among many others. There are scenes in which a large number of characters are seen circulating around the virtual city and there are many fans who have paused them collecting all the easter egg that appear.

Special mention should be made of elements such as the Atari 2600, one of the first home video game consoles and which plays a fundamental role in the plot. This film not only mentions retro elements of video game culture, but they are of great importance.