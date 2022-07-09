Where to buy the cheapest Xiaomi 12 in Spain

It is also worth noting the quality of its 120 Hz AMOLED screen, which not only shows supreme fluidity in animations, but also boasts an impressive level of detail and realism thanks to the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support along with magnificent audio to enjoy an exciting immersive experience.

This is the base member of the new series presented during the first quarter of 2022. A device that has guaranteed specifications to make the most of the latest generation technology. Among them stands out his Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor to say goodbye to loading screens and navigate at unimaginable speed.

All this coupled with an abysmal 4,500 mAh battery from the Xiaomi 12 that lasts more than a day and supports fast and wireless charging of 67W and 50W respectively. So in about half an hour you will have your phone 100% ready. Finally, it is necessary to mention the photographic results achieved by his 50 MP main camera with very precise colors, a very pronounced sharpness and a quality of detail that amazes anyone.

The most affordable Xiaomi 12

Without a doubt, the Xiaomi 12 has high-end specifications that you surely want to enjoy in your own hands and for this reason we have compiled the cheaper buying opportunities that you can find in Spain. In this way you will have the pleasure of knowing what it feels like without your wallet or bank account being excessively affected.

Online stores to buy the Xiaomi 12

On the Internet you have at your fingertips a huge number of technological product platforms that distribute the model Xiaomi 12, but not all of them are legit, since there are many companies that take advantage of the company’s pull to scam users. So we have chosen two websites where they have the lowest price and you will not have problems if you suffer any problem with your purchase:

fnac : We all know this store, where you can get this mobile with free shipping between July 22 and August 1 for only 568.99 euros. It is important to indicate that you can pay in installments.

: We all know this store, where you can get this mobile with between July 22 and August 1 for only 568.99 euros. It is important to indicate that you can pay in installments. Allzone: many are unaware of this platform, but it is one of the best known because it operates in Andorra, so you save part of the taxes and it is available for 591 euros with free shipping, interest-free financing and 3 year warranty.

Operators that sell it

An alternative to traditional stores is to go to the telephone operators. Of course, the main disadvantage of this option is that you must have a contract in force or make one with the company in question. If by some chance you decide to buy it through this channel, you will be interested to know that you can save a lot with one of the following companies:

Movistar : if you are a Movistar customer and have an Advanced or Premium miMovistar subscription, there is a golden opportunity at your disposal to get the Xiaomi 12 with 256GB . The operator offers until July 11 an offer through which you can finance the smartphone in 36 installments paying 12 euros each month . This means that the high-end costs only 432 euros. Complete madness considering its original price.

: if you are a Movistar customer and have an Advanced or Premium miMovistar subscription, there is a golden opportunity at your disposal to get the . The operator offers until July 11 an offer through which you can finance the smartphone in . This means that the high-end costs only 432 euros. Complete madness considering its original price. Jazztel: The other company that offers the Xiaomi 12 cheaper is Jazztel, although the price is much higher than the previous one. If you are part of this operator you must make a initial payment of 449 euros and then pay 6 euros for 24 months. In such a way that when you finish paying, a total amount of 593 euros comes out for the Xiaomi 12 with 256GB Of space.

