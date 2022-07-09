“Whenever I play Thor I think they will never call me again”

More than a decade after his debut and with a dozen films behind him playing Thor, Chris Hemsworth returns with the most surreal version of Marvel in “Thor: Love and Thunder“, although the actor confesses that every time he interprets it he is convinced that they will not call him again.

“Every time they call me to do the character I am grateful. Whenever I interpret it I think it will be the last time and that Marvel he won’t want me back,” he admits to Efe before the premiere, this Friday, of the fourth film about the most famous Viking in the superhero franchise.

Not even being one of the last avengers who resist on the big screen -after the goodbye of Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow- gives peace of mind to Hemsworthwhose film career is closely linked to his signing for the Marvel factory in 2011.

“The first time was intimidating, I didn’t know if I belonged in this universe,” he recalls.

Since then, the australian actor He has been making his own the character of Thor, a vapid Viking with a statuesque physique and linked to Greek mythology, until turning him into a hero whose existential crisis leads him to make wrong decisions and distance himself from the people he loves.

“Thor: Love and Thunder,” the character’s fourth solo film, exploits this emotional debacle like no previous installment to deliver the version of Marvel most surreal and risky to date.

“We recorded like seven or eight hours of film with a lot of improvisation -Hemsworth reviews-. But thanks to the ingenuity and mastery of Taika Waititi then it was possible to put together a coherent story with a message”.

After turning the saga 180 degrees with “Thor: Ragnarök” (2017), the filmmaker Taika Waititi reprints his stamp in a sequel that does not take the epic of superheroes very seriously and focuses, humorously, on the search for emotional balance of its protagonist.

In “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the character carries the pain of the sorrows he has suffered in recent missions and embarks on a journey with the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Vin Diesel also appear on the tape) with unexpected results.

NATALIE PORTMAN RETURNS TO MARVEL

The most unpredictable is Thor’s encounter with his great love, astrophysicist Jane Foster, in full mission and after “8 years, 7 months and 6 days”, as the protagonist recalls.

not even her own Natalie Portman He hoped to embody her again when in 2016 he assured that his work in the franchise “had ended”.

For the new movie, Waititi has transformed Foster into Mighty Thor, who appeared in the original comics more than 50 years ago as a female version of Thor who shares his powers and takes his famous hammer for himself.

Thus, the journey of Thor becomes a romantic comedy with eighties winks, full of irony and heavy metal rhythm in which the couple and the rest of the companions must settle their differences while fighting Gorr, a villain known as the Butcher of the Gods, willing to leave no a living deity in the world.

“Everything Thor does has to do with the experiences and traumas that he’s been through in the past,” notes Hemsworth.

Baroque, crazy landscapes and kitsch aesthetics wrap up a film that shows that Thor, under the baton of Waititi and the experience of Hemsworth, is one of the most complex and charismatic Marvel superheroes.

A tone of its own that has made the character the only member of the “avengers” which returns to have its own feature film in a stage currently dominated by “Spider-Man”, “Doctor Strange” and experiments like “Eternals”.

“I don’t know what they want Disney and Marvel, but if they decide to count on me again, I will be happy to return. It’s been a lot of fun,” says the actor.