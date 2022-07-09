When do you stop spreading if you tested positive? – The financial

The fifth wave of COVID-19 arrived in our country and the contagions have been little more than 30 thousand in recent days in Mexico. Given this scenario and because the disease is less serious due to vaccines, new measures have been adopted.eva sanitary measures.

A key question that you must surely be asking yourself is:when do you stop infecting if you test positive for the virus?

According to him epidemiologist Michel Martínez, from Tecnológico de Monterrey, you must be isolated at least seven days from the start of the symptoms, on day zero.

“We have to count our days of isolation well; the first day of symptoms is day 0 and from there we run 7 days”, said Dr. Martinez.

The specialist explained that on the eighth day people can return to their usual activities, such as work or school.

“Really we will be joining (to daily activities) on day 8 of isolation; If we follow this measure, we substantially reduce the risk of infecting others as we are still replicating the virus,” he added.

The specialist recommended wearing face masks at all times during isolation and until day 10 after testing positive for COVID-19. He assures that this measure fully combats contagion.

This is how isolation should be if you tested positive for COVID

These are the measures you should take if you are sick with COVID:

– Be in a separate room of the rest of the household members.

-Use a bathroom different from that of other inhabitants of your house.

– Improve space ventilation where the isolation will take place.

– Avoid contact with others inhabitants of the home and also with pets.

– Do not share items for personal usekitchen utensils, such as cutlery, plates, glasses or cups, or towels.

– Wear well-fitting face masks in case of being necessary the coexistence with other people.

– measure oxygenation and to be Watch for symptoms to appear.