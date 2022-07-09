What sign is Ryan Gosling and what is his character like

According to the version of the natal chart known from Ryan Goslingthe actor has the sign Solar in Scorpio, Ascendant in Pisces and Moon in Capricorn. Next, we share the main keys of this and we tell you what astrology says about its character. Do not miss the details.

Born November 12, 1980 in Ontario, CanadaRyan Gosling managed to become one of the most recognized actors of his generation thanks to films like Diary of a passion, Drive, La La Land Y blade runner 2049. Being the media personality that he is, many details of his intimate life transcended into the public arena. In this sense, one of these data passes through the time and place of his birth, which allows calculating his birth chart.

Astrology suggests that Ryan Gosling is a sensitive, original and hard-working person, among other things.

Ryan Gosling is a Scorpio, but in his astrological map it is observed that the natal sun has it in conjunction with Uranus. This speaks of a strong need for freedom and a capacity for deep self-transformation. This planetary relationship also indicates an intense and original personality, which could be tempered by your Pisces Ascendant, which manifests itself through variables such as sensitivity and imagination.

This ascendant is also often synonymous with patience and imperturbability, traits that are sometimes noticed in characters who Gosling plays on the big screen. On the other hand, Neptune, which is the planet of cinema, music and the arts and the ruler of Pisces, is located a few degrees from your Midheaven, that is, the beginning of your 10th house, which is linked to the professional and public manifestation of an individual.

Ryan Gosling and his talent for work: the keys to his Moon in Capricorn

Another of the astrological foundations that accounts for what would be the character of Ryan Gosling is in his Moon in Capricorn, which is located in his 11th house. A sign linked to what is work, professional development and taking on responsibilities, the fact that the artist of 41 has his natal Moon there indicates that he could find a certain emotional refuge in his activity as an actor.

In line with this, he can also talk about how important the work and professionalism itself would be for him, regardless of what discipline he is dedicated to.