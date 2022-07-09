What kind of mother abandons her children?

Doris Lessing Against motherhood, literature

“So feminist you will not be”. Guilty thoughts haunted Begoña Gómez Urzaiz every time she came across the history of figures such as Ingrid Bergman, Maria Montessori, Gala Dalí, Muriel Spark or Joni Mitchell. All of them lived through turbulent motherhoods, ended up abandoning their children and starring in scandals in their time. But who was she to put herself in a morally superior place and judge them? Where were the empathy and sisterhood? Fruit of that “obsession” with mothers who at one point in their lives decided to leave their children behind -and all that this implies: guilt, sacrifice, renunciation, the mother as creator-, the journalist publishes the dropouts (Destiny), an essay where he starts from that somewhat sententious phrase that we have all thought at some point: “What kind of mother abandons her son?”.

“Some had their children very young, others almost found them and many wanted them. But what unites them all is that they did not want to become mothers just because they had children. Everything associated with having children weighed heavily on them. the idea of ​​motherhood and the expectation of care“, explains the journalist. “That happens because the core of motherhood was and continues to be renunciation. And that can be very oppressive. It doesn’t surprise me that people think so much about being a mother because, who wants to give up everything? To your desirability, to your life as a couple, to continue growing in your career, to the possibility of moving, to get a raise in your salary, to spend the money on yourself and not on extracurriculars…”.

Coupled with the idea of ​​renunciation, behind the concept of motherhood hides another: that being a mother changes everything and transforms women. “When you become a mother you are still just as bad a person as before. We are told that the essence of mothers is generosity, but having a child is not going to free you from having moments of meanness. I have the feeling that if we didn’t see motherhood as a gigantic full stop, a kind of cliff in our lives that changes everything, we would free ourselves a little from oppression.”

Everyone knows two things about Doris Lessing: that she won the Nobel Prize for Literature and that she abandoned her two children. The author of the golden notebook defined motherhood as “the Himalayas of boredom” and wrote that “there is nothing more boring to an intelligent woman than spending endless hours with little children.” Gómez Urzaiz agrees that a world like the current one, “designed to constantly entertain us with stimuli, in which every night you sit on the sofa and think about which of the 50,000 series on all platforms you will watch”, the essence of parenting, which is a monotonous and boring repetition, “reading the same story every night” has a difficult fit, although not impossible. The essay walks through the different maternities projected from the networks (the momfluencers of Instagram), the cinema (the career of meryl streep like a catalog of abnegation) and also those that we pretend not to see, like the mothers who left their children in Colombia, Mexico, Bolivia or Ecuador to take care of ours.

The journalist Begoña Gómez Urzaiz. THE WORLD

Parents don’t go out the dropouts and, when they do, they appear as “the dark side of the moon”. Could I have succeeded Joni Mitchell as a single mother in the mid-’60s folk scene having taken her baby to Laurel Canyon? It never occurred to anyone to ask Mitchell’s boyfriends the same thing: they all had children and not a few. Seen what was seen, those babies were perfectly compatible with success: Bob Dylan had six children, just like David Crosby; and Graham Nash three, the same as Neil Young, whose ex-wife, singer-songwriter Pegi Young, left music to care for their eldest son, who has cerebral palsy.

For the men of that generation, adding children, marriages and albums at a calm but constant pace was not a problem. Not for them. A similar reflection comes to the protagonist of Bergman Islandthe movie of Mia Hansen-Love, a filmmaker who lands on the island of Faro seduced by the genius of Upsala, someone who at 40 years old had already shot 24 films and had five children. “I would also like to have nine children by five different husbands“says the character played by Vicky Krieps.

“Parents who leave there are many and the fact does not even validate as a great misfortune in life. If we were to make a list of all the people we know who grew up without a father, we would get several names. But, do we know so many people who have grown up without a mother?” asks Gómez Urzaiz. In that, few things have changed since Anna Karenina either Doll’s Housewritten a year apart, in 1878 and 1879. “We have advanced in many things, but that taboo remains intact. It is still valued differently for a father to leave than for a mother to do so. It is something that is also in the dark daughter, where you see how they do not drag with the original fault that persecutes women”. All this serves to somehow refer to the eternal debate on the separation between work and author, “an outdated idea, a farce with which it no longer makes sense to continue” according to the journalist, who has a lot to do with the figure of “art freak”that creator who is forgiven for doing evil in his private life in pursuit of art, something that women have never been allowed.

One of the most unknown cases that Gómez Urzaiz encountered is that of Mercè Rodoredaan entire institution of Catalan literature in whose biographies he tiptoes over the abandonment of his son to flee to France, after the outbreak of the Civil War. “Tant de bo es morís”. I wish he would die, it is said that Rodoreda told her friend Anna Murià about him. “His case is one of the saddest because his son, Jordi, was admitted to psychiatric institutions for more than 40 years. They stopped talking to each other. There may have been a genetic component, because Rodoreda was married at the age of 19 to his sexual uncle, with papal bull. But if you read everything that has been written about it, the subject of the son is the great absentee. He is mentioned in passing, barely two entries in the onomastic index, I suppose out of modesty or haste. I think that way of addressing the biography no longer holds,” he reflects. Rodoreda’s trajectory is, by the way, curiously similar to that of Muriel Spark: both lives were marked by a war, the abandonment of a son, the dispute over an inheritance and a quiet sunset full of recognition, both accompanied by another woman.

The truth is that the idea of “the wandering and sad mother” it is in the air more than ever, as if it had finally come out of the closet. Any solution? “It sounds utopian, but I think more aid is needed. We should breed a little more in herds. Like so many other things, the pandemic has accelerated our rethinking concepts such as sacrifice. And it has been shown that the current model of motherhood is very oppressive for who still bears the care, which is the woman”.