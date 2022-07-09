What can we do today in Seville? Leisure plans for this Saturday, July 9

Then we leave you several plans that you can do today Saturday in Seville

9.00: Visit to the Iacobus Maris fleet



The four school ships, replicas of historic ships from the early 20th century, that make up the fleet of the Iacobus Maris, which makes a pilgrimage on the occasion of Xacobeo from Genoa to Santiago de Compostela, remain moored at the Delicias Pier today. Taking advantage of the stopover in Seville, before continuing the voyage tomorrow, these tall ships can be visited today from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

21.30: ‘Wise King’ in the Marqueses de la Algaba



The ‘Summer Nights at the Palace of the Marqueses de la Algaba’ series today hosts the last performance of the monologue ‘Rey Sabio’, with which this program commemorates the 800th anniversary of the birth of Alfonso X. With text by Juan Gamba, This proposal, which revolves around the life of the monarch, is dotted with medieval tales, anecdotes from his court or cantigas and trovas of the time. All this with the live music of Vaz Oliver. The shows are free, although you have to reserve them on the municipal website, and they start at 10 p.m. Doors open at 9:30 p.m.

21.30: Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ in Diputación



The Diputación de Sevilla summer cinema (on Calle Menéndez Pelayo) once again shows Steven Spielberg’s version of the classic ‘West Side Story’, with the legendary score by Leonard Bernstein and starring Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort. Tickets can be purchased at www.patiodeladiputacion.com

22.30: Women composers in the Gardens of the Alcázar



The series ‘Nights in the Gardens of the Real Alcázar’ proposes a program for tonight focused on the work of female composers, including pieces by Augusta Holmès, Clémence de Grandval, Mel Bonis and Lili Boulanger. It will be staged by the pianist Irina Kadashnikova and Vicent Morelló on the transverse flute. The start time of the concert is at 10:30 p.m., but access to the gardens can be done from 9:00 p.m. (Paseo Catalina de Ribera). Admission: 7 euros.