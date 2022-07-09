Werevertumorro reveals income on Youtube, for not uploading videos!

Werevertumorro was one of the first personalities to patent the content creation formula on YouTube, formalizing the appointment of YouTubers in Mexico.

One of the arguments that explains why Werevertumorro continues to generate income is the CPM payment that YouTube makes to its content creators.

YouTube channels have become one of the many business models that have been patented in social networks.

Werevertumorro was interviewed by Franco Escamilla and the famous content creator He confessed the passive income he generates on YouTube, thanks to the videos he has published on his homonymous channel.

During the interview, he also gamer and businessman in the restaurant sector and the gaming industry, as well as a great betting promoter, confessed that he has passive income of a thousand dollars a month and this is because he has a thousand videos published on his channel.

– The interest in content generated on networks has already solidified a scheme in which advertisers invest to be exposed to subscriber bases of these channels –

The youtuber explained that despite the fact that he has not published new content on his channel for four years, the fact of having produced a thousand videos was key to turning his old channel into a permanent source of income.

THE CONTENT MARKET

A figure that helps us understand why Werevertumorro has passive income is offered by a study conducted by WebFX Y Seeking Alphawhere both platforms project the famous cost of investing in CPM (Cost per mille)based on which social networks also pay for the monetization, in this case, of youtubers.

Estimated figures up to 2021 warn that the social network where it costs the most to pay a CPM is Pinterest, with 30 dollars; followed by Youtube, with a cost of 9.68. Instagram is in third place at $7.91 and Facebook at $7.19.

With the statement of Werevertumorrowe can get an idea of ​​which channels have a similar income scheme, based on projections of Social Bladewhich lists the channels with the highest number of views in Mexico until June of this year.

Badabun heads the list with 18 thousand 440 million, followed by Tlnovelas with 12 thousand 270 mdr; BabyBus with 11 thousand 670 mdr and Los Angeles Azules with 9 thousand 610 mdr.

PASSIVE INCOME ON YOUTUBE

The passive income generated by content creators has made the volume of videos published or the importance of the content for a follower, which are essential to achieve profits.. There are all kinds of metrics that we can cite to understand it, but the important ones have been listed, although it is worth remembering that there are metrics about the most viral videos of the year or content that ends up being tremendously valuable in the market, by the creator behind these videos. .

