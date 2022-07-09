We Finally Know What Happened to Will Smith After His Assault on Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars – CINEMABLEND

The actor has traveled to India while the projects in which he was going to participate remain paralyzed.

The slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock at the Los Angeles gala oscars 2022 it’s still news. After the attack, after the interpreter – who won the statuette best Actor by Williams method-, that he left the Hollywood Film Academy and that the latter has prohibited him from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years, Smith has gone on a spiritual journey.

The actor was seen at the end of April at the airport in mumbai (India), which was his first public appearance after his assault on Rock. As he has reported PeopleSmith has gone there with “spiritual purposes, to practice yoga and meditation”.

It is not the first time that Smith has traveled to India with a goal like this. The actor appears in a YouTube video of the spiritual leader Sadhguru.

Jada Pinkett Smith talks about Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars on her show

Smith’s trip to India is consistent with the last words his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, said about the plight of their family after Rock’s slap. During one of the previews of his talk show Red Table Talkthe actress also said the following: “Considering everything that has happened in recent weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing. Some of the discoveries related to our healing will be shared around the table when the time comes.”

The word “healing” was also used by Jada Pinkett Smith days after her husband’s assault on Rock. The interpreter shared a post on Instagram that read: “This is a time for healing and I am here for it”.

PARALYZED AND DELAYED PROJECTS

After the slap, many Smith projects have been left in limbo. Netflix has stopped the movie Fast and Loose that the actor was going to star, and Sony has done the same with bad boys 4. The streaming platform of the great Jan, on the other hand, has also canceled Bright 2the sequel to Bright, film with Smith as the protagonist. As to towards freedomfilm of AppleTV+ directed by Antoine Fuqua, has been delayed to 2023. Originally, the plan was for it to be released this year.

During the 2022 Oscar gala, Rock came out to present an award. During his monologue, the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head and the movie Lieutenant O’Neil. The interpreter revealed in the past that she suffers alopecia.

Hearing the joke, the actress rolled her eyes, but Smith – who first laughed at the joke – got up and slapped Rock. Later, after sitting in her seat again, she yelled at the comedian, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

