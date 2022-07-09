Watch the controversial scene deleted from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1’

As unusual as it may seem, originally Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 by James Gunn contained a undisguised allegory to a biblical scene. Or that, at least, is what the director showed a few days ago through a curious screenshot. In it, you can see a deleted scene of the already iconic first film of the now duology. The image reproduces with characters from the film one of the best-known scenes of Catholic imagery. And that, perhaps because of that, it was cut from the final cut.

Gunn often shares trivia about filming and what happens in everyday life on the sets of his projects. And especially, he has been prolific with the production of Marvel, for which he admits to having a soft spot and a special connection. This time, the image he shared with fans is an obvious and ingenious reinterpretation of a universally known painting. The director took the well-known Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Last Supper” and created what he titled “Groot’s Last Supper”.

In the photograph, Groot (Vin Diesel) can be seen in the center of a long table, surrounded by other characters. Both Groot and the characters around him have postures and are illuminated in a way very similar to the painting. And in fact, even Groot has the same physical posture as Jesus. immortalized by the imagination of the Renaissance painter. The image also includes Drax (Dave Bautista) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper). However, the absence of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) is conspicuous.

A scene for history that never became part of the final montage

Later, Gunn explained, also through his Twitter account, why he did not include the scene in the final version of the film. “It was too flashy and it stopped the flow of the story. It was the right choice”. A fan asked the director if the scene had also been cut as it was virtually an announcement of what was to come.

Gunn hinted that it could be one of the reasons, but in reality, the cut was due to essentially narrative reasons. “That too to some extent, but I’m not sure how many people expected Groot to die in a Marvel movie anyway,” he pointed out. Which suggests that the decision to suppress the striking shot, occurred as part of a general idea about the characters.

The director has made it clear on several occasions that The Guardians of the Galaxy are probably his most personal and unique project.. Especially as Marvel gave them greater creative liberties and the characters were integrated into the saga in special cameos of great interest.

A long creative journey with Guardians of the Galaxy

For almost a decade, Gunn shared with the public the long creative process that led to the creation of Guardians of the Galaxy. From being a team of characters virtually unknown to most audiences, Gunn crafted his identity carefully. The result was one of the most charismatic groups of heroes in the franchise. Also, one of the ones that became more important as their participation in the main stories became more noticeable.

After his cameo in Thor: Love and Thunderthe Guardians will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the closure of their franchise. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will premiere on May 5, 2023. At the other extreme, on August 10 this year, the lively I Am Groot to Disney+. Finally, the Christmas special of Guardians of the Galaxy will air in December. A long journey for a team of characters that began as a successful experiment that surprised critics and audiences.

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscriptionwith which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies, access to the latest releasesto the catalog of Star and to the best National Geographic documentaries.



