[Video] “Light and Magic” takes us behind the magic of ILM

Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), the visual effects company founded by George Lucas in 1975, will be the focus of “Light and Magic,” a six-episode docuseries premiering July 27 on Disney+ streaming. Taking us behind the magic of cinema to explore ILM’s legendary work, the documentary is directed by Lawrence Kasdan and will feature an extensive look at this division of Lucasfilm, which was charged with bringing the worlds of “Star Wars” to life and inspire an entire industry. It will feature interviews with Lucas himself, historical visual effects specialists and filmmakers such as Steven Spielberg, James Cameron and Ron Howard.