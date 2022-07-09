Unresolved questions left by ‘Love & Thunder’

Spoilers for ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ below

Though Thor: Love & Thunder It does not last two hours, which makes it one of the shortest films in the MCU, it is a festival of events, appearances and characters. Taika Waititi has created a film that is very full of content, that goes to the great all the time and that knows that the fans will fill in the gaps of information that, by force, he leaves.

We want to help, at least as much as we can, as far as those little doubts are concerned. For this reason, facing the years that we have left to wait for Thor 5we have decided to collect the questions that you have left us Thor: Love & Thunder and, through them, try to anticipate a little what awaits the Asgardian hero next.

Is Jane Foster dead?

Disney

The first in the forehead so to speak. It is clear that the death of Jane Foster from cancer after wielding Mjölnir for only one film may be a disappointment to many. There are even those who expected that Thor would retire and that it would be Jane Foster and her Mighty Thor who would take her place in the MCU. But no, if we look at the ending, Jane Foster dies and the hammer returns to Thor.

But then comes the two post-credits scenes of Thor: Love & Thunder, specifically the second. And there Jane Foster appears, in Valhalla, being received by Idris Elba’s Heimdall (one of the many cameos of Thor: Love & Thunder) and it’s impossible not to wonder if she’s really dead or not. There is no doubt that this scene leaves the door open for Marvel to revive the character when they see fit. However, according to the series’ own mythology this should not be possible. Although in the Norse myths it would be different (Thor or Valkyrie could come and go from Valhalla), in the MCU Valhalla seems like a separate world from the mortal one in which the protagonists live. We have the proof in Heimdall himself, and also in the fact that Valkyrie has not been able to reunite with her companions, not even with the ones she loved. The same can be said of Odin and Freya that, if all went well, they should be in Valhalla and do not make an appearance in Thor’s world.

Another thing is that Thor, like Gorr does, would turn to that source of desires that seems to be the center of the universe and revive his lover. He doesn’t, we don’t know why, at the end of Thor: Love & Thunder. Although it could do so in the future, after all it is the letter that Marvel keeps, we understand that Foster’s death helped Thor to close wounds, find himself and move forward. It doesn’t sound like Marvel is going to look back, and it doesn’t sound like Portman is comfortable committing to Disney for long either. In conclusion, he is dead, but so was Gorr’s daughter…

What is Heimdall’s role? And of his son?

Heimdall, the character played by Idris Elba in the MCU, died at the hands of Thanos in infinity war. There, with his last breath, he returned the Hulk to Earth, specifically to the temple where he warned Doctor Strange of the coming disaster. Now we see him in Valhalla receiving Jane Foster, although her role is a thing of the past. Her role could be inherited by her son, one of the young men from the new Asgard that Gorr kidnaps and who seems to have inherited her father’s magical vision, which allows her to see everything and connect with any place. More expendable seems her ability to call the Bifrost, the transporter between worlds that Thor uses since his Storm Destroyer weapon also has that power.

Who will be Valkyrie’s bride?

Disney

Disney has shined again queerbating after the controversy of Lightyearwhere there was a brief kiss, with Thor: Love & Thunder. On the one hand we have Korg, his two parents and his own reproduction, although we speak of a race without human sexes. More thorny is the issue of Valkyrie, that in this film she does speak openly about having fallen in love with one of her Valkyrie companions. However, she claims to be as closed to love as Thor was, and the most we get from her is a nod to one of Zeus’s harem girls. There is a lot of talk that Valkyrie and Captain Marvel could have something in the future of the MCU. If his weight continues to increase in the plot of Thor, with the Jane Foster affair over, perhaps the next romantic plot should be his. In any case, we already know that, on the one hand, Marvel is not good at love and, on the other, that Disney does not like LGTBIQA + representation at all.

Do we have a Thor girl? What’s her name?

The end of Thor: Love & Thunder It can only be classified as amazing. Basically because throughout the film we expect Thor and Jane to end up together and the ending not only breaks this illusion but also brings back Gorr’s daughter (played by Hemsworth and Pataki’s daughter), who dies in the first scene. . In a nod to the romantic comedy sequence starring Thor and Jane and narrated by Korg, here the dynamic is repeated with Gorr and Thor’s daughter on an ordinary morning, father and daughter, discussing breakfast or the right shoes. The surprise comes when they leave the house and are in the middle of a war, with the little girl drawing nothing less than the Destroyer of Storms into her hand, leaving Thor with the Mjólnir again.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Although in the comics there are some appearances of Thor girl, this character is nothing like. There are also no allusions to any daughter of Gorr becoming a heroine so we have an original appearance, one that Korg himself calls Love leaving the Thunder of the title for Thor. Her powers, another surprise ending, seem to come from the very center of the universe from which he revives, in addition to her union with the Storm Destroyer, the weapon that opened the way to the place. It is quite a surprise and therefore it is quite a mystery, but one that Thor 5 should take care of solving.

Who is the Hercules we see in the post-credits?

If we answer this quickly we can say that, well, Hercules is the son of Zeus and that he has legendary strength. He is, in fact, a mythological equivalent to Thor, the great warrior of the gods and the one who usually does their dirty work in terms of wars and slaughters. But here we are talking about the MCU and if Thor is not a bloodthirsty warrior and airhead he does not have to be Hercules either.

In the sequence we see how Russell Crowe’s Zeus (protagonist of the best scene of this Thor 4) tasks Hercules with finishing off the superheroes so that the universe will once again fear and worship the gods. That is, they present him to us as an enemy. In the comics, however, the character has a certain rivalry with Thor but is more often an ally, even a member of The Avengers, than a true enemy. Played by Brett Goldstein, Hercules will have an important role in the next Thor movie and we would be very surprised if there was no fight between them, but he gives us the idea that he will end up being an ally against a greater evil.

Will Chris Hemsworth be there?

Chris Hemsworth can’t seem to get enough of Marvel. If Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans or Scarlett Johansson already seem to have said goodbye to their characters forever and others like Mark Ruffalo or Tom Holland are in limbo, the Australian is still willing. Although he has had 4 solo installments, it seems that Waititi’s arrival in the directing chair revived the saga and gave Hemsworth a completely different, more humorous character to work with. It looks, or at least feels, like a new Waititi trilogy with Thor with at least a fifth installment to go. Although nothing is confirmed yet and we are not very clear how he is going to face the future Thor, since Mighty Thor has only been a sporadic presence, if Thor returns as promised at the end of Thor: Love & Thunderit will be again with the muscles of Chris Hemsworth.

Disney

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io