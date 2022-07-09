Tom Hanks turns 65! Here his best five films

The famous actor of HollywoodThomas Jeffrey Hanksbetter known as Tom Hankswas born on a day like today, but from 1956, he is one of the most recognized artists not only in the United States (EU) but worldwide and among his most famous films is Forrest Gump and Castaway.

He is one of the most beloved actors by the moviegoing public, thanks to his outstanding participation on the big screen that has earned him numerous awards and recognitions by the film academy, today he celebrates his 65th birthday and here we present the best five films.

The terminal

From producer Steven Spielberg, ‘The Terminal’ (2004) is an exciting film, romantic drama, and in moments with touches of comedy, the film is based on the true story of Mehran Karimi Nasseri, an Iranian who lived 18 years in the Terminal 1 of the Charles de Gaulle Airport in France, after being stranded without being able to leave after forgetting his documents in Belgium.

The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks, is joined in the film by Catherine Zeta-Jones, Chi McBride, Stanley Tucci and Diego Luna.

Saving Private Ryan

It is an American epic war film released in 1998, directed by Steven Spielberg and set in the Normandy invasion during World War II.

For many of Tom Hanks’ best, it was well received by audiences and garnered critical acclaim for its performances, realism, photography, music, writing, and direction.

The American Film Institute considered it one of the 100 best American films of all time.

philadelphia

In the 1993 film, the actor played a young lawyer with HIV, which is why he was fired from the law firm where he worked, although it was not so acclaimed by the public for moviegoers and experts it is a great film.

So much so that Tom Hanks won his first statuette of the Oscar as best actor, he even said that it was one of the best roles he has ever done and defends it: “I don’t think people would accept the inauthenticity of a heterosexual man playing a gay man”.

Castaway

Tom Hanks stars as Chuck Noland, a Fedex engineer who tries to survive for years on a completely deserted island after the plane he was traveling in fell into the sea.

It is one of the films that grossed the most millions, at its premiere in 2000, it reached 429 thousand 600 million dollars worldwide, becoming the third with the highest grossing below Gladiator and Mission: Impossible.

His character is the only survivor and he arrives on an island where there is nothing, he has to manage to live and his company was a ball on which he painted a face and called it Wilson, with whom he lives for several years on said island. A 100% recommended film.

Forest Gump the best

Forrest Gump is an American comedy-drama film released in 1994. The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks), an Alabama native who suffers from a mild mental disability.

The filming took place in 1993, received praise from critics and was a great success with the public, it is the second highest grossing film of the year in North America, only behind The Lion King.

For movie buffs, the actor made of Forrest Gump a noble, fantastic and tender story.

Finally, Tom Hanks turns 65 today and does so as one of the most reputable in the film industry. Hollywood and one of the most loved by the public.