Tom Hanks’ son criticized his parents for having admitted him to rehab: “They sank me”

chester is the third son of Tom Hanks and, perhaps, the one that brought the Hollywood star the biggest headaches. Even, is designated as “the black sheep” of the family. nicknamed Chetis the result of the marriage between his father and the actress and singer Rita Wilson, and recently recalled a hard time he had to go through during his adolescence. Precisely, at 17 years old.

Through his YouTube channel, the young man who is 31 years old today, said that he was harmed by a decision made by his parents. It is that according to his account, they sent him to a therapeutic center to complete a detoxification program in a nature reserve. “I was at the lowest point of my life. Completely lost, to the point where the hysteria crossed the limits that I knew. They sank me psychologically”, defined Chet.

However, he gave his parents some reason since he was “totally out of control”. He even once acknowledged that he is grateful to his parents despite having lived a somewhat turbulent childhood: “I would not change my situation for anything, I love my parents“, said.

Chet is multifaceted and acted in series like Empire Y Shamelessbut he also gave free rein to music through rap and songs that he uploaded to his social networks. But currently what you are spending the most time and effort on is creating content for your YouTube channel, which was branded “controversial” for his political opinions and a fiery “anti-vaccine” speech against the coronavirus. In his first post, he posted a video which he titled “The truth about growing up like a Hanks”, in which he recognized some of the privileges that he had access to through the fame of his parents.

“There are many advantages, but sometimes it can be quite strange. I got to do a lot of cool things that a lot of people didn’t get a chance to do: traveling the world, staying in nice hotels, flying in private planes and I feel very blessed for that. I wouldn’t change my situationChet recounted.

Likewise, Hanks considers that “fame is a double-edged sword. My experience was even more complicated because in addition to the fact that fame is already toxic, I wasn’t even famous. He was just the son of someone famous, so he hadn’t even done anything to deserve any kind of recognition. But what that generated was a lot of contempt for my person, ”he pointed out.

So it was that Chet was encouraged to confess that many times people considered him “a brat and a pampered” even before getting to know him, an issue that was a problem for him, especially during his school days, since it was an obstacle to making friends. “That made me generate a hard shell to protect myself from the outside”, characterized.

In April of last year, Hanks accused his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker of attack him with a knife in the head and recorded the moment of the fight with his phone. The video, released by TMZ, It showed the moment in which the young woman threw a punch at Hanks when he is following her with the mobile camera. After a few seconds of confusion and with a black screen, the actor reappeared on stage with blood on his face.

After the fact, Hanks said that he injured him with a knife. Parker defended himself and said that he was the one who started the fight. At the end of the video, Hanks reported that the woman took her credit card to pay her rent. “She is like this because I caught her stealing my money,” he accused.

