Tom Hanks birthday: his story, most significant movies and where to see them

There are not many Hollywood characters with the trajectory and transcendence of Thomas Jeffrey Hanks, better known as Tom Hanks. The actor, producer, director and screenwriter who turns 66 today. Not only because of his evident multifaceted capacity, but also because many of the productions in which he participated became indisputable classics in the history of cinema. He is a living legend, a person whose name will be engraved forever, at the height of Humphrey Bogart, Kirk Douglas or Clint Eastwood.

From his secondary studies, the young Hanks showed an innate talent for acting. His first steps, barely into adulthood, were in the theater, an area where he had the luxury of returning for a few years with a play that premiered in 2013. In 1980, with knows that you are alone, He made his debut on the big screen and from then on his growth never stopped.

Despite having made his first films and successes in the comedy genre, his participation in Forrest Gump showed that he was ready for new frontiers. Many successes would come from there, such as Castaway, The Eight Mile, Rescuing Private Ryan or Catch Me If You Can.

For this reason, as his filmography has so much to offer, not only in front of the cameras, we select his best films and where to see them so that everyone can enjoy this unique character.

Forrest Gump

Tom as Forrest Gump

This iconic film cannot be missing from any list that includes Tom hanks. One of the most endearing characters that American cinema has created, a story as hard as it is beautiful. Almost all the fragments have been recorded in the memory of its viewers, such as the famous Lieutenant Dan scene, which is recalled every year. It is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.

Saving Private Ryan

Perhaps the best war movie in history. Tom Hanks is the leader of the team that, in the midst of World War II and after the harsh landing in Normandy must find Private Ryan, who has lost all 4 of his brothers in combat. This movie is available on Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max.

Captain John Miller

Not only did it mean a nomination for the Oscar Awards, but it brought him closer to Steven Speilberg and war productions, which led him to produce, together with the director, one of the best series of the genre: Band of Brothers.

The Green Mile

A drama released at the end of the 90s, somewhat overshadowed by the number of successes of those years by Hanks, including Castaway or Toy Story. The actor puts himself in the shoes of a police officer who is in charge of death row. A mysterious man arrives there, convicted of raping and killing two girls, although his personality makes one suspect that he was not the real criminal. Unfortunately, this film is only available in Spain, on the Filmin and Movistar + platforms.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

The lovable Fred Rogers

The last film that meant an Oscar nomination. A pleasant comedy in which he plays a well-known children’s presenter who must be interviewed by an acid journalist. The meeting between the two will make the journalist rethink many things about his own life. Available in Prime Video for Latin America and on Netflix Spain.

Saving Mr Banks

Playing none other than Walt Disney

As if Tom Hanks was missing a little, he had the luxury of playing Walt Disney in this film that narrates how the creator of Disney convinced Pamela Travers, the writer of Mary Poppins, to give him the rights and could make the film that marked an era in the 60s. A beautiful film that is available on DisneyPlus.

