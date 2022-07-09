Today’s ephemeris: what happened on July 9 | Events that occurred in Argentina and the world

In the ephemeris of july 9 These events that occurred on a day like today in Argentina and the world stand out:

1816. Argentine independence is declared

The Congress meeting in Tucumán declares the independence of the United Provinces of the South, thus breaking ties with Spain. It is the culminating moment of the revolutionary deed that began in 1810. The independence, which was proclaimed in the session chaired by Francisco Narciso de Laprida, from San Juan, is the foundation from which José de San Martín will promote the campaign to liberate Chile and then Peru. . From now on, the new nation debates its organization, the future Constitution and the country model.

1879. Ottorino Respighi is born

Italian composer Ottorino Respighi is born in Bologna. One of the most important orchestrators, he studied with Rimsky-Korsakov in Saint Petersburg. In his production, the Roman Triptych stands out, which integrates The Pines of Rome, The Fountains of Rome Y roman festivals; the vocal piece Il Tramonto (on a poem by Shelley); and the two suites of Airs and Ancient Dances. He died in 1936.

1935. Mercedes Sosa is born

Mercedes Sosa, the greatest voice of Argentine folklore, was born in Tucumán. She recorded iconic albums like Argentine women and suffered exile. His return in 1982 drew crowds at the Teatro Ópera. She died on October 4, 2009. She was watched in Congress, where the parade of her friends and admirers was incessant.

1956. Tom Hanks is born

Tom Hanks is born in Concord, California. He became popular in the 1980s for a string of sitcoms, such as Splash Y I would like to be bigbut in the 90s his dramatic streak exploded. Philadelphia earned him the Oscar in 1993. He repeated the following year for Forrest Gump and thus became the fifth (and to date, last) actor to receive two statuettes in a row. After Apollo XIII made his directorial debut with That Thing You Do. Later would come his association with Steven Spielberg in Saving Private Ryan, Catch Me If You Can, The terminal, bridge of spies Y The Post. He was also seen in Castaway Y The Da Vinci Codeamong other productions.

1980. Vinicius de Moraes dies

Vinicius de Moraes dies at the age of 66 in Rio de Janeiro. He was born in the city of Rio de Janeiro in 1913. The Brazilian poet was the one who gave lyrics to Bossa Nova with memorable songs like “Garota de Ipanema” and “A felize”, written with music by Tom Jobim. He also recorded two albums in Argentina, together with Toquinho, María Creuza and María Betanha.

2006. Italy wins the World Cup in Germany

France and Italy define the World Cup in Berlin. There is great expectation as it will also be the last match for Zinedine Zidane, a determining figure in the tournament. The match ends 1-1 in regular time. In extra time, Zidane headed Marco Materazzi in the chest and the referee of the match, the Argentine Horacio Elizondo, expelled him. Italy wins on penalties 5-3 and wins its fourth World Cup.

2007. It snows in Buenos Aires

It snows in Buenos Aires after almost ninety years. The previous record dates from June 22, 1918. A mass of cold polar air enters Argentine territory on July 6 and temperatures begin to drop in much of the country. On July 9, Independence Day holiday, the city has a minimum of 0.6 Cº and a maximum of 1.7Cº. Snow falls throughout the day in the Capital and its surroundings. The phenomenon occurs in other places: in the interior of the province of Buenos Aires, and in the provinces of Córdoba, Santa Fe, San Luis, San Juan, La Rioja, Catamarca and Salta. The holiday allows millions of people to enjoy the snowfall on the streets.

2011. Facundo Cabral is assassinated

Singer-songwriter Facundo Cabral is assassinated in Guatemala. A group of assassins shoots at the car that was transporting him to the airport to travel to Nicaragua. Apparently, they wanted to kill businessman Henry Fariña, who was carrying Cabral in the vehicle and was injured. Born in La Plata in 1937 as Rodolfo Enrique Cabral Camiñas, he began his artistic career as El Indio Gasparino. The song “I’m not from here nor am I from there” gave him fame in the 70s. He settled in Mexico during the dictatorship. In the 90’s he did a series of shows with Alberto Cortez, The Cortez does not remove the Cabral.

2019. Fernando de la Rúa dies

Former President Fernando de la Rúa dies at the age of 81. Born in Córdoba, he made his political career in the city of Buenos Aires. Elected senator in 1973, he accompanied Ricardo Balbín in the formula defeated by the Perón-Perón binomial. In 1983 he lost the presidential election to Raúl Alfonsín, but returned to the Senate. He left the bench in 1989 and got it back three years later. In 1996 he became the first head of the Buenos Aires Government. He defeated Graciela Fernández Meijide in the internal one of the Alliance and then beat Eduardo Duhalde. His government was no different from that of Carlos Menem: he maintained convertibility and adjustments to sustain a shaky model. Vice President Carlos Álvarez resigned due to the bribery scandal in the Senate, which undermined the Alliance government. After the failure of Ricardo López Murphy, Domingo Cavallo was played, but everything got worse. The corralito of December 1, 2001 led to the total crisis and the state of siege of December 19, in a day of incidents. De la Rúa resigned the following day, in the midst of tremendous repression with more than thirty deaths. In the following years he was dismissed in the cases for the repression of December 20 and for bribery in the Senate.

2020. Agustín Alezzo dies

Coronavirus victim Agustín Alezzo dies at 84. He was one of the most important theater teachers and directors in Argentina, responsible for introducing the Stanislavski method to the country. He trained with Alejandra Boero and Hedy Crilla and began his directorial career in the late 1960s. He was responsible for staging works such as Witches of Salem, the rose tattoo, the cherry orchard Y Richard III. He directed the National Conservatory of Dramatic Art and created his school, El Duende.