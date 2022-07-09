Today’s ephemeris: What happened on July 10?

ORn more day, we remember some of the most outstanding events in history. On this occasion we focus on the day of July 10, which has left us several very interesting events. We talk about some of them What happened and what are the ephemeris of July 10?

ETA kidnaps Miguel Ángel Blanco

Portugal wins Euro 2016

Argentina champion of the Copa America 2021

What happened on July 10?

1517: The printing of the sixth and last volume of the Complutensian Polyglot Bible, commissioned by Cardinal Cisneros, concludes.

1921: China grants independence to Outer Mongolia.

1925: Inauguration of the International University City of Paris.

1925: The Soviet news agency TASS, heir to the Russian Telegraphic Agency (ROSTA), is born.

1927: General José Sanjurjo ends the war in Morocco after subduing the Ajms.

1930: 151 miners die in an explosion at the Wenceslaus-Grube mine in Hausdorf (Upper Silesia).

1936: The anthem of Andalusia is performed for the first time, with music by José del Castillo and lyrics by Blas Infante.

1940: The Air Battle of Britain begins, the largest of its kind in World War II.

1940: The French collaborationist government with Nazi Germany is established in Vichy and Marshal Philippe Ptain signs a new Constitution.

1941: World War II: Finland attacks the USSR with the invasion of Karelia.

1949: “Bicycle Thief”, by Vittorio de Sica, awarded at the Knokke Festival (Belgium).

1949: The Khait earthquake of magnitude 7.5 causes 12,000 deaths in Tajikistan (USSR).

1953: The CPSU Politburo announces the arrest of the First Vice President and Minister of Internal Affairs, Laurenti Beria, for plotting against the State.

1956: The British House of Lords rejects the abolition of the death penalty.

1960: The USSR wins the first European Football Championship by beating Yugoslavia (2-1) in Paris.

1962: Important restructuring of the Spanish Government and the creation of the Vice Presidency for General Agustán Muoz Grandes.

1962: Telstar 1, the first commercial communications satellite, is launched from Cape Canaveral.

1964: British designer Mary Quant introduces the miniskirt in London.

1965: The Rolling Stones get their first number 1 on the Billboard charts with “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction”.

1971: King Hasan II of Morocco is unharmed in an attack in Skhirat.

1973: The Bahama Islands gain independence.

1978: The president of Mauritania, Ould Dadah, is overthrown by a coup by Lieutenant Colonel Mustaf Ould Salek.

1982: The Statute of Autonomy of the Valencian Community comes into force.

1985: The French secret services sink the “Rainbow Warrior”, a Greenpeace ship, in Auckland (New Zealand).

1991: Bors Yeltsin takes office as President of the Russian Federation, after election by direct and secret ballot.

1992: The Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE) approves the monitoring operation of the UN embargo on Serbia and Montenegro.

1994: Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Leonid Kuchma wins the presidential election.

1997: ETA kidnaps Miguel Ángel Blanco Garrido, a PP councilor in the City Council of Ermua (Vizcaya), and fulfills his threat to kill him within 48 hours.

2000: At least 218 people die and another hundred disappear when the dump in Payatas, Manila (Philippines), collapses.

2000: Israeli President Ezer Weizman resigns over a corruption case.

2001: Jorge Videla, former Argentine president, is prosecuted for Operation Condor (persecution and extermination of opponents in South American countries).

2005: ETA expels Francisco Mugica Garmendia, “Pakito”, and five other activists for defending the abandonment of arms.

2006: Jos Ramos Horta, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1992, is sworn in as Prime Minister of East Timor.

2008: Apple opens its App Store, with 500 applications for your Iphone and Ipod, of which a hundred are free. The next day he puts his iPhone 3G up for sale.

2009: The G8 Summit concludes in L’Aquila (Italy), with the commitment to donate 20,000 million dollars against hunger.

2011: The last issue of the British tabloid “News of the World” is published, which closes after 168 years due to wiretapping scandals.

2011: 122 people die in the sinking of the tourist boat “Bulgaria” on the Volga River, in the republic of Udmurtia.

2012.- The Eurogroup grants Spain an initial disbursement of 30,000 million euros to clean up the banking system.

2013: The Luxembourg prime minister, Jean-Claude Juncker, resigns after losing confidence due to a scandal involving his espionage.

2016: The Portugal National Team wins Euro 2016.

2018: Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena ends the investigation of the Catalan “procs” and declares the fugitives in rebellion.

2018: The rescue of 12 young soccer players and their coach in a cave in Thailand is completed.

2021: Pedro Sánchez remodels the Spanish Government, from which Carmen Calvo or José Luis Balos leave.

2021: Argentina wins the 2021 Copa América in Brazil after 28 years without titles.

Who was born on July 10?

1509 – John Calvin, French theologian of the Protestant Reformation.

1830 – Camille Pissarro, French painter.

1856 – Nikola Tesla, American inventor.

1871 – Marcel Proust, French writer.

1902 – Nicolas Guilln, Cuban poet.

1913 – Salvador Espri, Spanish poet.

1922 – Jake Lamotta, “Raging Bull”, American former boxer.

1931 – Alice Ann Munro, Canadian writer and 2013 Nobel Prize winner.

1943 – Arthur Ashe, American tennis player

1943: Albert Boadella, theater director.

1947: José María Castellano, Spanish executive.

1957 – María José Cantudo, Spanish actress.

1953 – Pedro Larumbe, Spanish cook.

1967: Ronnie Antoine Nader, first Ecuadorian cosmonaut.

1972: Sofa Vergara, Colombian actress.

1975: Ruth “Gabriel”, Spanish actress.

1980 – Jessica Simpson, American singer

Who died on July 10?

1851: Louis Jacques Mand Daguerre, one of the “fathers” of photography.

1978 – Alfonso Paso, Spanish playwright.

1983: Estrellita Castro, Spanish actress and singer.

2013: Concha García Campoy, Spanish journalist.

2015 – Omar Sharif, Egyptian actor

2018: José María Setin, Spanish bishop.

2020 – Jackie Charlton, English footballer and manager