Tickets for Ricardo Arjona’s concert sold out – Guatemala’s Latest News

Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, on July 10, 1972, Sofia Margarita Vergara She began her professional career as an advertising and catwalk model, until rising to fame after her participation as a presenter in the Viña del Ma International Song Festivalr, and shortly after he moved to Miami, where he signed an exclusivity contract with the chain Univision.

Vergara presented the programs Out of series Y don’t you darebefore his participation in the telenovela Acapulco, body and soulfrom the Mexican Televisaand being one of the presenters in the American Comedy Awards for the Fox network, which opened the doors for him to the English-speaking public and his first roles in Hollywood, where he made his debut with the film big troublealthough his first notable role was in the film Chasing Daddy (2003).

The Colombian has participated in more than twenty films, as a dubbing actress, the last Koati (2021), of which she is also a producer, and on television.

In addition to being an actress, she has stood out for her work as a jury in the program America’s Got Talentsince 2020.

A US citizen since the end of 2014, after two decades residing in the country, the actress received a new recognition when in May 2015 she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Hollywood, becoming the second Colombian to achieve it, after Shakira had done it four years earlier.

By then the magazine Forbes included her among the 100 most powerful women in the world, a list in which Vergara was ranked 32nd, and between 2013 and 2020 she was one of the highest paid actresses, not only on American television but in the world.

Married since 2015 to actor Joe Manganiello (known, among other jobs, for his role in the series TrueBlood), Sofía Vergara has a son, Manolo, born in 1991, from her first marriage to Colombian José Luis González.