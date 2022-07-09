Three recent series and movies based on science fiction classics that you can stream

The literary classics of science fiction are never out of print. Their visionary nature is what allows them to be taken up again and again, tirelessly, and to update their proposals, review what they continue to work on and propose new visions. Today we recommend three films and series that have fearlessly taken over as many classics of genre literature and adapted them for modern audiences.

The War of the Worlds (2019)

Herbert George Wells’ classic has been adapted numerous times for the screen, perhaps the film versions by Byron Haskin in 1953 and Steven Spielberg in 2005 being the best known. But television has also experienced a couple of revisions to this canonical story of alien invasions where the kilometer-long legged vehicles that launch devastating rays have a great role. In 2019, the BBC made a miniseries respecting the original Edwardian setting, and that same year Fox launched this one, still in progress, which multiplies the characters, slows down the action and sets it in the present day, providing spectacularity and multiplicity of points of view to the series. source story.

‘Foundation’

Very controversial due to the necessary liberties it took when facing the adaptation of a key work by Isaac Asimov that lacks fixed characters due to the very long time scale it covers, this Apple TV + series is vindicatable for its ambition and its exquisite attention to detail. It works more like a new vision of a previous work (which was also forced to modernize for the tastes of the current audience) than as an adaptation to use, but its boldness and luxurious finish is praiseworthy.

‘Ender’s Game’

Considered a failure at the box office (125 million gross over 115 budget), it is worth recovering this adaptation of Orson Scott Card’s classic that not only predicted the current times of virtual split personalities, but also arrived long before the infinitely most successful ‘Ready Player One’, which adapted a novel that, in its own way, was an apocryphal version of Card’s book. In any case, despite its irregular rhythm and its drops in interest, it is worth recovering this story with a classic flavor and based on a visionary book in many aspects.