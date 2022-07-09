Thor Love and Thunder: This is the Mexican talent that collaborated musically on the film

Through their social networks, the Mexican group “Mexican Institute of Sound” shared that it collaborated on the soundtrack of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”, recently released under the direction of Taika Waititi, starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

In his post, the Mexican Institute of Sound (IMS), headed by the producer and composer Camilo Lara, pointed out that in January of this year, the American composer Michael Giacchino, winner of the Oscar in 2010 for the soundtrack of the animated film “Up” , invited him to collaborate on the orchestral music for “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

With a couple of photos Camilo Lara shared this news with his followers who have celebrated qFans like this production promoted by Marvel Studios and being the fourth individual film of a superhero, in this case “Thor”, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mexican Institute of Sound, with Camilo Lara, has won a Grammy Award and has been nominated four times for a Latin Grammy. Its creator has been considered “The Mexican Herb Albert”, in the opinion of Ed O’Brien, of Radiohead, in addition to having other praise from David Gilmour and Mike D (Beastie Boys).

Camilo Lara has worked on productions by Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, Norah Jones, in addition to being a musical consultant for the Oscar-winning film, “Coco”, by Pixar.

“It has been a magical experience. Thank you sir Michael. Eternally grateful”, Camilo Lara wrote when referring that after being invited to “Thor: Love and Thunder”, he decided to call the also producer and audio engineer Marco Carrión, from Soy Sauce Studio, who has been present in mega sound projects such as the Festival Vive Latino and Corona Capital, as well as bands such as Los Ángeles Azules, Lila Downs, Natalia Lafourcade, and in film and television such as the Pixar movie “Coco”, Narcos México (Netflix) and “Bronco: la serie”, for example.

“What seemed to be the most horrible year of my life became the best,” said Marco Carrión when sharing this project made for Marvel on his Instagram.

Music and composer Nami Melumad also joined in this collaboration.

jb

Read Also