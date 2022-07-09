Thor, love and thunder, the last surprise is at the end of the credits

Thor, god of thunder (Chris Hemsworth), is now in a different trip to everything he has faced in yesterday: he lives in search of his inner peace. The gathering is thwarted by a galaxy killer… Gorr, the butcher of the gods (Christian Bale, supporting Oscar for The Wrestler, 2014).

With the help of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (voice of Taika Waititi in the English version) and his ex-girlfriend, astrophysicist Jane Foster (Natalie Portman, 2014 Oscar for ‘Black Swan’), Thor embarks on a cosmic adventure to rescue the children of Asgard, kidnapped by the vile Gorr. He has come to this because of the attitude of Zeus (Russell Crowe, best actor for ‘Gladiator’, 2001), to whom he asked for help to defeat the villain and all he got was… teasing.

Visually stunning film, with a spectacular production design, colors that resemble a melting rainbow and a brightness on the screen that ends up dazzling the most indifferent of spectators. And if we add to these that ‘Thor: love and thunder’ gives cameos figures, without providing their names, who at the time obtained the statuette granted by the Hollywood Academy, we are, without a doubt, facing an exceptional production.

There appear Matt Damon, original script for ‘In search of destiny’, 1977); Anthony Hopkins, best actor for ‘The Silence of the Lambs’, 1991 and The Father, 2020; Cate Blanchett, best supporting actress for ‘The Aviator’ 2004 and best actress for Blue Jasmine, 2014. Discovering them is part of the entertainment.

Despite all these clever moments, the film suffers from excessive good humorwhich -in my opinion- fails because, in its context, Thor mentions and shows disappointments, the current of considering that the mythological gods ceased to be immortal, which exhibits the suffering of those who suffer from cancer and therefore death.

This unbalances the film and brings it closer, in its final concept, to a European film that deals with emotional, sentimental problems. But this will be considered by the adult public, because to the youth the tape will tie them to their seats.

Being a representative film of current cinema, directed to the young mancebía, the script is integrated to that puberty and the dialogues are written with the expressions of today, which have nothing to do with the future. Even many of them are closer to the characters of the Netflix series titled ‘Stranger Things’ than to Thor himself. The same happens with certain monsters and shots that have what floor… water.

The creativity of its scenery, the use of color (especially in the sequences that show the city called Omnipotence or the palace of Zeus, suspended in the air) beyond imagination. The same thing happens when you get to the planet where Gorr lives, where everything is so gloomy… that there is no color! And that change is a victorious note in his photograph.

Christian Bale takes over the feature film in all his appearances. He exudes cruelty, revenge, hatred and reaffirms his acting quality. The other interpreters do their job. Natalie Portman stands out in the tragic moments of history.

Marginal note. Wait for the end of the credits because, at the end of these, there is a surprise.