Thor 4, with Chris Hemsworth, and all the movie premieres of the weekend

A new Marvel movie hits theaters: Thor: Love and Thunder . But there are many more premieres in theaters.

Many movies, in addition to Thor: Love and Thunder, arrive in the halls. Here are all the premieres of the July 8 in theaters.

MALI TWIST (French Drama)

The French’s new job Robert Guediguian (Marius and Jeannette, The snows of Kilimanjaro) leads us to Mali. It’s the 60’s and, in that African country, two young people dream of living their love in freedom. A circumstance that reality insists on showing is impossible. Much more when political changes break with the dreams of many young people dancing to the rhythm of rock and roll.

BENEDICTION (British Drama)

Terence Davis (The Deep Blue Sea, story of a passion) signs again an emotional melodrama that recalls a historical passage from Great Britain. On this occasion we find ourselves before the story of a soldier, Siegfried Sassoon, who He returns from fighting in World War I. An experience that will mark him deeply and that leads him to develop his passion for poetry while dealing with other very personal problems.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (Action with Chris Hemsworth)

Chris Hemsworth returns to the load. In the fourth installment of the adventures of thorthe Hollywood star sees their faces in front of Christian bale. Now the God of Thunder (Hemsworth) is measured to Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. As a novelty, in this Marvel tape we will see Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wielding the magic hammer and with a great role in the story.

MORE PREMIERES

A new animated adventure of a character that sweeps Japan hits theaters. DETECTIVE CONAN: HALLOWEEN’S BRIDE presents the protagonist in a plot that starts with a wedding marked by an assault. MONEYBOYS is an Austrian drama that breaks with the official image of China by showing the life of a homosexual boy who practices prostitution. From the Asian country comes THE BATTLE OF CHANGJIN LAKEreminiscent of a mythical battle fought during the Korean War.

Nostalgia arrives in the form of a documentary with A-HA: THE MOVIEwhich recalls the great successes of a Norwegian band that swept the 80s. Also coming to theaters is the African drama LINGUI: SACRED TIES, which talks about sexual abuse; Y ON THE EDGEa Russian film that tells the story of two great fencers.