This was Natalie Portman’s arm routine for her role in Thor

Natalie Portman She has played various roles throughout her career as an actress, but she has never been so physically chameleon. For him “Black Swan“He lost ten kilos but this time, for the last role he played, he had to do the opposite. We saw a Natalie in “Thor: Love and Thunder” more muscular than ever.

In an interview for Variety, he commented that for “Black Swan” the production asked him to lose as much weight as possible, but to “Thor“They asked her to get as big as possible. It was a great challenge for the actress who has a small and very thin body. She also assures that it was a mental challenge as a woman.

He finally succeeded and surprised the world with his physical transformation in one of the movie trailers. One of the parts of her body that stood out the most were the bicepsWhat exercises did you do to make your arm muscles grow?

Arm exercises that Natalie Portman did to increase her muscles in Thor

His personal trainer, Naomi Pendergast, put him in a strict routine to achieve this. There were many hours with weights and a strict diet.

In an interview for Shape, he revealed that his routines to prepare for the role lasted ten months and were hard and varied. They included strength exercises such as running and other endurance challenges.

First of all it is important to warm up for at least 30 seconds, then start doing three series of each exercise and rest 30 seconds between each series. You will need dumbbells of different weights and a resistance band. If you do not have them at home, it is very easy to replace them with bottles of water and wide springs.

Warm ups:

1. Press and squat with elastic band: Standing with your legs shoulder-width apart, grab each end of the elastic band in one hand and raise both arms. She squats while bending her arms and then comes up with them straight, like a normal press.

2. Elastic Band Back Splits: Stand tall, keep your arms parallel to the ground at shoulder height, and grab each end of the elastic band with one hand. Force yourself to open your arms as far as they will go, then return in a controlled motion to the starting position. Pay attention not to arch your back with this exercise and keep your lower back firm.

3. Single Arm Press With Elastic Band: Stand with your legs shoulder width apart and hold the elastic band with one of your feet. Take the upper part of the band with the hand opposite the foot and raise it doing a military press but in a horizontal direction.

Routine set 1:

1. Dumbbell Horizontal Row: Fully support your knee on a chair, keeping the other leg slightly bent. In that position, stretch the arm that is closest to the bench and support it on it. With the other take the dumbbell and raise it by bending the elbow upwards always thinking that your arm does not “separate” from the trunk. Remember to be aware at all times of the position of your back to keep it straight

2. Dumbbell raise behind the head: Lie down on a training bench or some other support that allows you to do the full range of motion of the exercise. Keep your arms stretched perpendicular to the ground and grab the dumbbell with both hands. Once you are in this position, lower yourself with your arms stretched out until you reach the height of your head and go back up in a controlled manner.

Routine set 2:

1. Dumbbell Front Raise: Kneel on the mat with your knees hip-width apart. Keep your arms straight and grab a dumbbell in each hand. Keeping your shoulders neutral, raise one arm straight up to shoulder height and lower it slowly. Do the same with the other arm.

2. Reverse plank: Sit on a yoga mat with your legs straight and your back on the floor. Straighten your arms, place your palms on the floor and press up with your hips lifting her off the floor keeping your heels on the floor. Once you reach your maximum range of motion, lower yourself down in a controlled manner.

Routine set 3:

1.Arnold press: Stand with your legs hip-width apart and your arms shoulder-width apart with your elbows bent. Take a dumbbell in each hand and stretch your arms up. Bend your elbows, passing your hands behind your head, and straighten your arms again.

2. Twist Side Plank: Get into the normal side plank position and slowly rotate your chest until it’s parallel to the ground. As you do this movement, reach your right arm through the space between your body and the ground. Return to the starting position with a controlled movement.

Routine set 4:

1. Seated Bicep Curl: Standing, extend your arms down on each side of the trunk and palms facing forward with a dumbbell in each hand. He bends his arms until the dumbbells reach his shoulders and returns to the starting position slowly.

2. Rubber Band Russian Twists: Put your elastic band on a trellis or support that on the wall. Stand with one knee bent and the other on the floor and take the band with both hands with your arms stretched to the right. With force, take both arms stretched to the left starting the movement from the chest and shoulders. Once you reach the limit, slowly return to the starting position.

Routine set 5:

1. Dumbbell Bicep Kickback: Stand with your knees slightly bent and lean forward. Take a dumbbell in each hand and bend your arms at 90 degrees. Once positioned, extend your arms and press the dumbbells back.

2. Jump Squat: Standing, spread your legs hip-width apart, slightly turn your toes and arms to your sides. Bend your knees into a squat, jump up and throw your arms back. Land softly and repeat.

Watch the trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder”