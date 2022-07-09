This is how Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s 8-year-old twins look today

Chris Hemsworth is experiencing a great moment after the recent premiere of Thor: love and thunder. But that is not the most important thing, but in addition to an excellent professional present, the Marvel actor is very happy with the beautiful family that he formed with Elsa Pataky.

The movie stars met in 2010 after going on a blind date set up by talent agent William Ward, who knew they were destined to end up together. The chemistry between them was instantaneous, so much so that since then they have never been separated.

Chris and Elsa.

“From the first time we met, we made sense. She’s fun. She’s outgoing, she has a sense of humor and a passionate attitude towards life, which is good to try to continue,” he said. Chris Hemsworth on Elsa Pataky in dialogue with Elle magazine.

But the most incredible thing about this beautiful couple is that after only three months of relationship, and in full vacation in Indonesia, they realized that they were made for each other and got married right there. A decision that in many cases can be unwise, but in them it was more than correct, because it is enough to see their children to understand it.

And if we talk about shocking data, many do not know that when I was young, Elsa Pataky tattooed on his shoulder a design inspired by Thora more significant character who would later be played by the man she married years later.

In May 2012, Chris and Elsa would become parents with the arrival of their first daughter, India. Two years later, in March 2014, the twins would arrive, Sasha Y tristanwho over time proved to be inseparable from their father, their greatest idol.

The twins at the premiere of Thor.

Recently, at the premiere of the long-awaited Thor: love and thunder, the two little ones walked the red carpet with their parents and surprised how big they are. The event was in Sidney, in the home country of the Marvel star, and it was the debut on a red carpet for the smallest of the family.

Sasha Y tristan They are already eight years old, they celebrated it last March, and they began to differentiate their styles well. While one of them is more comfortable with a long haircut, the other decided to go short. Regarding his characters, Elsa Pataky had said: “Sasha is more calm and affectionate. Tristan is very rough and independent and competes more with India.”

For its part, Chris Hemsworth He also posed at the event with his father, older brother Luke, and sister-in-law, Samantha. In this way, she once again the star of Thor He made it clear that the most important thing in his life is his family.