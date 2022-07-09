This is how Cambridge medical students practice

The University of Cambridge replaced people pretending to be patients so that medical students could carry out their internships, through a mixed reality called HoloScenarios, which is being developed by the university’s own hospitals with a technology company with headquartered in Los Angeles, GigXR, which is why they are now studying their diagnostics with 3D patients.

This reality allows students to assess patients’ symptoms and decide how best to treat them, without setting foot inside a hospital.

3D holograms, so are the patients of Cambridge students

Arun Gupta, director of postgraduate education at Cambridge University Hospitals, said that a holographic form of an asthma patient is being tested, so if you treat it properly the patient will get better, if not thus, the patient will deteriorate.”

He explained that in this version, the instructor can change a patient’s response or introduce complications in real time, so that students have a better response capacity. the junior doctor

Aniket Bharadwaj assured that the University has innovated in technology, because first they had actors, then virtual reality simulation and now it is a mixture of the real world and a holographic patient.

In addition to this, this technology allows training to doctors anywhere in the world with an Internet connection.

adn40, always with me. Subscribe to our channel

Telegram



lmo