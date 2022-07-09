“They psychologically destroyed me,” says his son

One of the most prolific careers in Hollywood, a positive and always politically correct image, a solid marriage and the affection of the public. It might be thought that Tom Hanks has everything figured out and under control, but no.

Is that within his family one of his four children, Chester, the third, commonly referred to as “the black sheep” of the Hanks, usually causes severe concerns.

On this occasion, Chet – the fruit of Hanks’ marriage to Rita Wilson– recalled a difficult moment that he lived during his adolescence and in which he was, as he explained, harmed by a decision of his famous parents.

He did it through his YouTube channel, Chet Hanx, where in addition to using the fame of his last name to attract attention, he is often in the news for his political positions and a vehement anti-vaccine speech.

According to Chester’s words, when he was 17 years old, his father sent him to a therapeutic center to complete a program of detox in a nature reserve. Designed especially for teenagers, Chet recalled that it was quite hard and that in order to access, for example, a packet of sugar, he had to first meet certain objectives.



“I was at the lowest point of my life. Completely lost, to the point where the hysteria crossed the limits that I knew. They sank me psychologically ”, he shot about that decision, although he later lowered the tone of the reproaches and agreed with Tom and Rita’s actions:“ I was totally out of control ”. In fact, in a previous video he acknowledged that despite having had to go through a complicated childhood, he is very grateful to his parents: “I would not change my situation for anything, I love my parents,” he acknowledged.

Chet is 31 years old and worked in the world of acting in series such as “Empire” and “Shameless”, and also in the world of music, through rap. However, none of these facets gave him as much importance as his brand new YouTube channel. As an inaugural publication, the young man uploaded a thirteen-minute video which he titled “The truth of growing up like a Hanks.” Throughout the clip, he recognized all the privileges that he had access to thanks to his father’s fame, but at the same time, he highlighted the greatest challenges that he had to face throughout his life.

Casual and relaxed, the actor stood in front of the camera to simulate a face-to-face conversation with his followers (to date the channel has almost 20,000 subscribers). From a corner of his house and with the bright window of his apartment in the background, Chet opened his heart and brought out an aspect of his intimacy that had never seen the light before.

“There are many advantages, but sometimes it can be quite strange,” he said by way of introduction. “I got to do a lot of great things that a lot of people didn’t get a chance to do. I was able to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly in private planes and feel very blessed for that. I wouldn’t change my situation,” he added.

However, he stressed that fame is “a double-edged sword” and that, for this reason, he experienced many situations characterized by jealousy and envy. “My experience was even more complicated because in addition to the fact that fame is already toxic, I wasn’t even famous,” he said and continued: “I was just the son of someone famous, so I hadn’t even done anything to deserve any kind of recognition. And that generated a lot of contempt.”

negative confessions

In his testimony, Chet Hanks revealed that in high school and college everything seemed to get worse. According to his testimony, being the son of a superstar, people immediately assumed that he was “spoiled and spoiled” even before taking the time to meet him.

This resulted in great difficulty in making friends and, according to what he explained, this led him to build a “hard” outer mask, as a protection.

For Chet, the way to process the frustration was to develop self-destructive attitudes that were marked by anger and a “party” attitude that did not turn out well.

However, he managed to make a change in mentality when he was able to realize that “the perception that people have of you is only a reflection of themselves”.

