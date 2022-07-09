They give up to 60 thousand pesos for this $20 bill; take a good look at the series you have: PHOTO

The trade on-line has increased exponentially in recent years, so it is now normal for old bills and coins to be bought and sold on the Internet. This occurs because the Bank of Mexico It withdraws some models from the market and launches new editions of paper money that will enter circulation, but in recent times it has become fashionable to sell new copies, which are in excellent condition and preferably have not been in circulation.

In 2020 and 2021, the Bank of Mexico put into circulation new banknotes of 100 pesos, 200 pesos, 500 pesos and now the new model of 20 pesos. This edition that came to light in September commemorates 200 years of the Consummation of the Independence of Mexico and is of great value to collectors.

The characteristics of the new 20 peso bill

This piece replaces the image of Benito Juárez and since its departure, the collectors and lovers of numismatics have turned their attention to specimens with features specific, such as those of the AA series and with continuous numbering.

The new model of 20 pesos was launched on the market as a commemorative ticket for the Bicentennial of National Independence, which on the obverse has a fragment of the work artistic referenced with the certificate “Solemne and peaceful entry of the Army of the Three Guarantees to Mexico City on September 27 of the memorable year of 1821”, which is part of the collection of the National Museum of History, Castillo de Chapultepec.

On the reverse, this bill has the mangrove ecosystem with the Mexican crocodile and the chocolate heron in the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, in the state of Quintana Roo, natural heritage of Humanity.

They give up to 80 thousand pesos for this 20-peso bill

For this reason, there are banknotes that are new and that are attractive editions for collectors, which most of the time are edits AA and subsequent, such is the case of the ticket that we show you below, which is sold for up to 80 thousand pesos through the internet due to its serial number, which corresponds to the AM1473804and if you have a ticket whose printed number begins with the letters “AM” you could certainly offer it at a high price through the trade on-line.

