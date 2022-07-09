“They gave me a few months to live”

Christian Malgioglio is told in a long and intense interview given to Corriere della Sera and addresses one of the most delicate issues: the discovery of the tumor. The famous lyricist talked about himself with an open heart starting from the meeting with Fabrizio De Andrè who started his very successful career.

Cristiano Malgioglio and his confessions: from love to cancer

In the family, explained Cristiano Malgioglio, he never had the need to tell or talk about his intimacy. Everything seemed to happen with a kind of naturalness, as it should be. In this regard, Malgioglio revealed:

Just a nephew of mine recently asked me: do you have a man? I had never heard of such a thing and it had a certain effect on me. I replied that yes, I do.

In this regard, Cristiano has also revealed that he has a story with a guy who lives in Istanbulalthough he admitted that due to the pandemic and therefore the distance their feeling has waned:

Being gesticulated in front of my cell phone every evening – because he only speaks Turkish and I don’t – gave me rheumatism in my arms. Now we have started seeing each other again, I would like to take a house there.

However, he has never thought about marriage since he declares himself “Unfaithful by nature”. But luckily he isn’t jealous.

Malgioglio also spoke at length about the women he loved. The list is long and among them there are also famous names like Jennifer Lopez:

I also tattooed Jennifer Lopez on my leg: I met her when she wasn’t famous, for her first movie, Selena, and it gave me a very powerful feeling: for her I could have become straight.

And to think that she, indirectly, saved him: