These are the celebrities who turn 50 in summer

Turning 40 is a before and after in a person’s life. Looking back, it seems that time has not passed. Everything indicates that when you reach this age you should already have your life made with a good job, a family, and a house. But reality exceeds fiction. The time has changedsocial relationships are very different, longevity is increasing and as Victor Hugo very well said: “Forty is the old age of youth, fifty the youth of old age”.

A phrase that says it all and that summarizes how, today, comply 50 years It is far from the age at which the countdown begins. Changes cannot be ignored. Neither the physical ones (especially in women), nor the psychological ones. Arriving at the ‘fifth floor’, a reflection is usually made on what has been lived and the future is faced with enthusiasm and with the perspective of experience.

Sofía Vergara, one of the celebrities who turns 50 in summer | gtres

Queen Letizia, sovereign consort and mother of two teenagers

Doña Letizia is perhaps the most representative of this generation of 72. The queen will turn 50 on September 15. and it is in an unbeatable moment despite the various controversies that have surrounded some of the members of the king’s family. On June 19, eight years have passed since the accession to the throne of Felipe VI. In this time, Queen Letizia has fulfilled her role as the professional that she is. And her work is being applauded.

Doña Letizia will blow out 50 candles as the mother of two teenagers | gtres

With two teenage daughters, Letizia has the dilemma of educating the Princess of Asturias in the hard work that she will have to carry out in the future as Queen of Spain. But, in addition, the sovereign has always wanted her daughters to have as normal a childhood as possible. She enjoys her role as her mother, She is proud of Leonor and Sofía, with whom she shares cultural plans such as going to the cinema or the theater.

In addition, outside of her institutional role, Doña Letizia is like any mother today. She shares a closet with her daughters. There have already been several occasions in which garments have been exchanged and also in her last public outing, Leonor already made it clear that her style reference is undoubtedly her mother.

Paloma Cuevas turns 50 as a successful designer

Two years ago the name of Paloma Cuevas was on everyone’s lips again, after her breakup with Enrique Ponce was announced after more than 20 years together. Just a few days after the unexpected news was confirmed, the Valencian right-hander made his official appearance with Ana Soria, the woman who then occupied his heart and with whom he is still in love.

Paloma remained in the discreet background in which she always was. She focused on her family, her daughters and her parents are her driving force, they all live together and that is a plus of happiness and well-being for her. In her work field, her life has also taken a turn. After a lot of work, Last March, she made her debut in style in the world of fashion by presenting the capsule collection she has designed for the firm Rosa Clará.

His style and good taste have been reflected in the seven pieces that make up this cocktail and party collection which, according to the official website of the bridal firm, are considered haute couture. Simple, with rhinestones and discreet transparencies, the dresses are ideal for extolling the figure of the woman.

Paloma Cuevas will turn 50 four days before Queen Letizia. On September 11, the businesswoman and now designer will celebrate her turn of the decade and everything points to the fact that she will do so surrounded by the love of her loved ones, which she has never lacked. She is a great friend, affectionate, generous, and as such she is reciprocated.

Paloma Cuevas turns 50 reconverted into a fashion designer | gtres

Sofía Vergara turns 50 as the fashionable Latina in the United States

July 10, 2022 is a date that Sofía Vergara will not forget. The actress, one of the highest paid on American television, turns 50. She and she does it with a packed schedule that includes a series for Netflix in which she plays the drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, known as ‘the black widow’.

The series will not hit the small screen until next year. The filming has already finished and the Colombian actress has wanted to share with her followers the transformation she has undergone to get into this complicated role. It is a dramatic role that has nothing to do with the work he has done so far in both film and television, in which he has won the applause of the public.

Since he conquered the respectable with his work in modern-familySofia has not stopped working. Television, cinema, nothing stands in the way of this Colombian from Barranquilla who has put the North Americans in her pocket. She can boast of being the second woman from Barranquilla to have a star on the Walk of Fame behind Shakira.

Cameron Díaz, retired from the cinema and focused on his wine company

The interpreter Cameron Diaz turns 50 on August 30. She will celebrate it as a successful businesswoman and withdrawn from everything that surrounds the maelstrom of Hollywood. This was decided in 2018 when he announced that he was leaving what had been his profession. His last film was the remake of the musical annieand from that moment he stopped accepting projects until he announced his early retirement.

The reasons were as powerful as the fact of wanting to focus on her family and keep her away from everything that entails the fame that she had garnered thanks to her performances in such blockbuster movies as The mask, Anne’s decision either Charlie’s Angels. Cameron Díaz has changed the spotlight and the glamor for the vineyards. In these four years she has become a successful wine businesswoman thanks to the organic wines she produces under the name of Avaline.

Ben Affleck, a ‘fifty-year-old’ living his second chance with Jennifer Lopez to the fullest

In love and as a fiancé of Jennifer López, this is how Ben Affleck will blow out the 50 candles of his birthday on August 15. The actor is going through a very sweet stage next to the versatile singer, with whom he has given himself a second chance after her breakup almost 20 years ago. It was precisely on the 52nd birthday of the interpreter of on the flooron July 24 last year, when he made his relationship with Ben public.

Ben Affleck turns 50 years engaged to Jennifer Lopez | Contact

In recent weeks there has been speculation about the possibility that the ‘Bennifers’ had passed through the vicarage. It was even claimed that they had said ‘yes, I do’ in an intimate ceremony held at the exclusive Ritz-Reynolds hotel in Georgia. At the moment there has been no official confirmation or photographs of that alleged moment that would have made Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez’s fourth husband. Will the day chosen to marry be the date of the actor’s 50th birthday?