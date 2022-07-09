The unique Jennifer Lopez teaches three spectacular looks that show that black is always a successful color

Jennifer Lopez is one of the women with the most followers on the planet, she always makes people talk and almost always for the good. After her reconciliation with Ben Affleck, the news of her and Ben multiplied and began to be followed by reporters from all over the planet. Secondly Jennifer He usually maintains communication with his fans through his Instagram account, a medium he used, for example, to announce his commitment to Affleck.

The actress, singer, dancer and businesswoman constantly uploads content for Instagram, this is the way she has Jennifer lopez to stay in touch with their fans. In these images it is shown with daring looks, colored blackwhich make her beauty and statuesque figure stand out even more.

Jennifer Lopezonce again set the bar very high on the red carpet betting on two high-impact total black outfits that left their fans speechless in Instagram for his waste of sensuality. She was the great figure of the MTV Movie & TV Awards for which she opted for one of the trends of the season, the cut-out. It was a creation by Mônot that consisted of a leather corset black with a plunging neckline and a pencil skirt with sensual slits on the hips that framed the artist’s spectacular silhouette.

For the big premiere of his Halftime documentary, Jennifer Lopez, wore a sexy look with which caused a great impact. She was treated to a spectacular high neck dress with suggestive transparencies in color blacksigned by the American designer Tom Ford, one of his favorite couturiers, who knows how to exploit like no other the seductive personality and the famous curves of Jennifer Lopezeverything was reflected in his official account of Instagram.

At the 2021 MTV awards, she surprised with an extremely bold outfit, Jennifer Lopez She dared with what is probably the most risky styling of the entire 2021 red carpet. Sheathed in a tight miniskirt with laces and mirror motifs that simulated a kind of armor, her figure looked spectacular. The contrast was provided by a knitted top with a high neck and long sleeves in black with a deep neckline at chest height and up to the neck, topped by the same laces. The actress and singer is used to communicating with her audience through her account. Instagram where he has 217 million followers.