The tender gesture of Keanu Reeves with a fan at an airport

Keanu Reeves has won the hearts of moviegoing audiences over the years with each of the films he has made. This week, he starred in a moment that went viral on social media with a fanatic boy who came up to the airport where he was staying and asked him some intimate questions.

The one who shared the image was the producer Andrew Kimmel through Twitter. The incident occurred while waiting for luggage at a New York airport.

“Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to New York today. A boy asked for an autograph in the luggage and then began to ask him a series of quick questions. Keanu happily responded to each of them,” the journalist wrote.

Then, he shared the talk he witnessed. “I saw online that you were at the Grand Prix,” the boy asked. “Yes, the Grand Prix. F1! Racing cars!” he replied. “Do you drive?” he asked. “Not F1, but I like to ride motorcycles,” Reeves replied.

After this, he focused on his privacy. “Do you live in New York?” she asked him. “I live in Los Angeles,” she replied. “How long are you going to be in New York?” the fan returned. “Four days! No… five. Five days!” exclaimed the actor.

The boy also wanted to know why Keanu was in the Big Apple, to which he explained, “I’m going to see a Broadway show.” Faced with the insistence of what work he was going to see his favorite interpreter, Reeves -far from getting angry- confessed that he was going to see American Buffalo, by David Mamet.

“Where are you staying in New York?” he continued to ask. “In the center of the city!”, replied the protagonist of Matrix.

Once he ran out of questions, the one who started asking was Keanu. “Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favorite place?” she questioned him.

The producer said that the interpreter “could not have been nicer”, especially “after an international flight”. And he concluded with a reflection: “Little moments like this can make a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”