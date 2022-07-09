The shirt of the Mexican National Team for Qatar 2022

Officially, the Mexican team presented the uniform that he will wear in the Qatar World Cup 2022. The Aztec team returned to green for the world Cup which will start in November and end in December.

For a few days, the design that the Mexican team would use during the match had been leaked on social networks. world Cup. However, it was not until Friday, July 8, that it became official.

Mexico’s shirt for the World Cup

Based on the roots of the Mexican team, the shirt of the Aztec Selection It captures a different frontal design, reflected in a green that goes from a stronger tone to a lighter one from top to bottom, giving the idea of ​​a headdress or Aztec clothing.

The neck is round, while the sleeves and sides of the shirt have red stripes, which combine the three colors of the Mexican flag and give presence to the brand that dresses the Aztec team.

The shorts will be white and the socks red, fully returning to tradition. That will be the uniform that we will see in the Mexican team first before Polandthen against Argentina and finally against Saudi Arabia. That group stage Qatar 2022in which the Aztec team will seek to finally reach the fifth game.

The debut of the new shirt of the Mexican team could be until next August 31, when the group led by Gerardo Martino be measured to Paraguay in a friendly match in preparation for the world Cup. It should be remembered that in November, before the start of qatar 2022will be measured at Sweden in Spanish territory and there could be another European rival. However, that meeting is not yet fully confirmed.

