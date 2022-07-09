The self-tanner for less than 15 euros that has turned Ryan Gosling into Ken

If you haven’t fallen in love yet Ryan Gosling, you just need to see his appearance as Ken from Barbie and you will. The Canadian actor has gone platinum blonde to bring Mattel’s famous toy to life in the film Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ co-starring with Margot Robbie.

Gosling, with a much paler complexion, has put himself in the hands of the famous spray tan artist Kimberly Nkosi to get the same skin tone as the doll that accompanied our Barbies in all their adventures. The result has been amazing: a uniform tan and an enviable tone.

Do you want to know how he got it? Keep reading because Nkosi has revealed the products that he has used and… Surprise! They are the most affordable.

How to Get a Tan Like Ryan Gosling’s in the Barbie Movie

At NovaMás we have reminded you, on more than one occasion, that sunbathing can be very dangerous and that tanning should never be our goal, since it is a reaction of the skin to protect itself from the harmful rays of the sun.

But who are we kidding, when our skin turns that tan color, we feel radiant and want to take on the world; the clothes fit us better and we have a better face.

Therefore, the gosling tanning technique It is the best option to take care of your skin without giving up showing off a sublime dark complexion.

As the tanning artist herself explained on her Instagram account, the Canadian’s skin tone is achieved with a self-tanning spray. Specifically, Nkosi has used during the weeks of filming a moisturizing tanning mist from the brand Isle of Paradise.





“My favorite products for Ken’s transformation were the ones from Isle of Paradise, mainly because they are not only very hydrating for the skin, but also have color correcting qualities”Nkosi has explained on his social networks.

This brand of self-tanning products has different shadesGosling’s, is the medium, but the expert bets bronze custom mixes, so she applies a touch of the darkest tone to “balance his backstory and make sure he was camera-ready.”

This Hollywood backstage-worn producer is surprisingly affordable. You can buy it at Sephora for €12.99 the 100 ml.

Glossy finish

In the promotional images that the same producer, Warner Bros, we see that the tablet of Gosling glows like he’s the same Ken made of plastic. That’s because your spray tan routine ends with a body oil with toning and firming properties: Dr. Hauschka Lemon Lemongrass Vitalizing Body Oil.

The final touch, a mango butter moisturizing lip balm. You can buy it on Amazon for less than 5 euros.